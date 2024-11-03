'When the cannons roar, Israelis buy': Real estate market thrives amid year-long conflict

Despite a year marked by war, missiles, and the ever-present wail of sirens, the Israeli real estate market is flourishing, with citizens flocking to purchase homes—particularly new units from developers. This growth in the property sector, especially in new home sales, may even be unparalleled since the post-COVID surge. But what’s fueling this demand amid ongoing turmoil? And while it may seem like a golden age for developers, is the reality as rosy beneath the surface?

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, 22,670 apartments were sold in Israel between April and June 2024, a 38% increase compared to last year. Of these, 46.4% were new units—a stark rise from previous years when new apartments accounted for only 25-33% of total sales.

Nir Shmoul, CEO of Snir Real Estate Marketing, explains this shift: “The data shows Israelis are voting with their feet, purchasing significantly more apartments than last year, especially new ones, thanks to incentives from developers and attractive financing terms. Buyers are offered the option of paying 5-20% now and settling the balance upon occupancy. Developers needing construction cash are even offering bridge loans with interest covered, making it highly accessible.”

Shmoul believes this demand for real estate reflects the public’s perception of long-term stability: “The Israeli real estate market is seen as safe and dependable, even in turbulent times. Apart from a brief period between 1965 and 1985 when prices dropped, real estate has shown consistent growth. There are years with modest 1-3% increases, while others, like 2022, saw gains of up to 20%. For Israelis, real estate remains one of the most stable investments.”

He also notes the cultural dimension, as a home in Israel symbolizes security in uncertain times: "There's a deep-rooted attachment to homeownership here. For many, having a home offers peace of mind, especially during existential fears. Even though recent events have shattered this perception of security for some, the yearning for a safe space persists."

Economic worries further propel this trend, Shmoul adding, “Concerns over recession, possible tax hikes, and banking stability are prompting people to put their money into something tangible—bricks and mortar. With future taxes and inflation fears looming, real estate feels like the safest investment.”

Moreover, developer incentives have made real estate more accessible than ever, Shmoul points out. “Payment terms have become extremely favorable,” he says. “Buyers can secure a property with a minimal initial payment, with the balance due at occupancy, usually in three to five years. These terms were once rare, but now developers compete to offer flexibility. Of course, this means they’re taking on some risk—if a buyer can’t follow through, the developer may repossess and resell the property, generally with a 10% cancellation fee.”

Political instability and the impact on real estate

The country’s political situation, paired with a year-long conflict, is also influencing real estate trends. Prolonged war, deepening social divides, and recent credit downgrades are prompting many Israelis to buy homes domestically and abroad. While some Israelis see purchasing property locally as an investment in security, others are temporarily relocating. Emigration has surged by over 40% compared to the previous year, largely driven by political and security concerns and rising social polarization.

Yet, amid uncertainty, Israel’s real estate market continues to thrive, bolstered by a cultural drive for stability and developers’ strategic adjustments. Whether this boom will endure or adjust with the war’s progression remains an open question, but the demand for four walls and a secure home endure for now.