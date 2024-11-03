Aerial target fired toward Golan Heights, IDF announces fallen soldier
Iran warns US, Israel of 'crushing response' • IDF uncovers Hamas weapons production tunnel
IDF soldier killed from grenade explosion in northern Gaza Strip
This comes after the Saturday announcement of two soldiers who were also killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.
An IDF soldier was killed by a grenade explosion in the northern Gaza Strip overnight between Friday and Saturday, Israel's military announced on Sunday morning.
The IDF added that the military Criminal Investigations Department has begun examining the circumstances of the incident.
The name of the fallen soldier has not yet been announced to the public.
Suspicious aerial target crosses into Israel from East
A suspicious aerial target crossed into Israel from the East, the military said on Sunday morning, following the alerts that sounded in the southern Golan Heights starting at 6:20 a.m. local time.
The military added that no hits were identified and no injuries or damage were reported.
B-52 Stratofortress arrives in Middle East area from US amid Iranian threat
The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range heavy bomber that has the ability to perform various missions, according to the US Air Force.
B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers have arrived in the Middle East area after being deployed by the US, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late on Saturday night in an X/Twitter post.
According to the post, the B-52 bombers arrived in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East region, and were sent from the Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing.
B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/6mDs4n5G2u— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 2, 2024

Iran warns US, Israel of 'crushing response' as Pentagon ups forces in ME
"Enemies, including America and the Zionist regime, should know that they will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for what they do against Iran and the resistance front," Khamenei said.
Iran has a “crushing response” against Israel and the United States as the Pentagon pledged over the weekend to increase its military forces in the Middle East.
“Today, the Zionist regime is committing the most atrocious crimes in West Asia,” Iran’s Supreme leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei wrote on X/Twitter on Saturday.
"Instead of supporting the people of #Palestine [and] #Lebanon, some countries are providing economic [and] military aid to the malicious, cruel, bloodthirsty enemy," he wrote.
US to Iran: Avoid strikes or face unrestrained Israeli retaliation - report
A senior US official disclosed to Walla that Washington informed Tehran it would not be able to prevent Israel from reacting to an attack.
The Biden administration recently cautioned Iran against launching another attack on Israel, emphasizing that it could not restrain an Israeli response if provoked again, Walla reported on Saturday evening.
The warning follows Iran's October 1 attack on Israel, which retaliated against Israeli targeted operations. Israel's response included strikes on military targets but excluded strategic sites like nuclear and oil facilities. These facilities could be potential targets should Iran initiate further attacks.
Two IDF Givati Brigade soldiers fall in combat in northern Gaza
In the same incident, an additional soldier from the Shaked Battalion was severely wounded.
Staff Sergeant Itay Parizat and Staff Sergeant Yair Hananya, both serving in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, fell in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF announced on Saturday evening.
Parizat was 20 years old and from Petah Tikva.
Hananya was 22 years old and from Mitzpe Netofa and was a platoon sergeant in the Shaked Battalion.
IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander Jaafar Khader Faour, responsible for first rockets on Oct. 8
An Israel Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with Northern Command, killed Fa'ur in the Jwaya area in southern Lebanon.
The IDF eliminated Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander of the missile and rocket array of Hezbollah’s Nasser unit in southern Lebanon, the military announced on Saturday evening.
An Israel Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with the Northern Command, killed Faour in the Jouaiyya area of southern Lebanon.
WATCH: IDF uncovers Hamas weapons production tunnel in civilian area near Zeitoun, Gaza
The tunnel contained several long-term living areas used by Hamas terrorists throughout the war.
Soldiers from the 5th Brigade located an underground tunnel route within the civilian population near Zeitoun containing a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility, the military announced on Saturday evening.
The troops operated under the direction of the 252nd Division.
The IDF reportedly located workshops and hundreds of supplies for producing rockets, shells, grenades, and diving equipment intended for terrorist infiltration by sea inside the structure.
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says