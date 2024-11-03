Live Updates
Aerial target fired toward Golan Heights, IDF announces fallen soldier

Iran warns US, Israel of 'crushing response' • IDF uncovers Hamas weapons production tunnel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF operating in southern Lebanon, November 2, 2024 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF operating in southern Lebanon, November 2, 2024
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF soldier killed from grenade explosion in northern Gaza Strip

This comes after the Saturday announcement of two soldiers who were also killed in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Star of David and yizkor candle. (photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)
Star of David and yizkor candle.
(photo credit: GETTY IMAGES)

An IDF soldier was killed by a grenade explosion in the northern Gaza Strip overnight between Friday and Saturday, Israel's military announced on Sunday morning.

The IDF added that the military Criminal Investigations Department has begun examining the circumstances of the incident.

The name of the fallen soldier has not yet been announced to the public.

Suspicious aerial target crosses into Israel from East

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A suspicious aerial target crossed into Israel from the East, the military said on Sunday morning, following the alerts that sounded in the southern Golan Heights starting at 6:20 a.m. local time. 

The military added that no hits were identified and no injuries or damage were reported.  

B-52 Stratofortress arrives in Middle East area from US amid Iranian threat

The B-52 Stratofortress is a long-range heavy bomber that has the ability to perform various missions, according to the US Air Force.

By KESHET NEEV
The U.S. military unveils a B-52 strategic bomber at an air base in Cheongju, South Korea, on Oct. 19, 2023, two days after it landed there. (photo credit: Kyodo News via Getty Images)
The U.S. military unveils a B-52 strategic bomber at an air base in Cheongju, South Korea, on Oct. 19, 2023, two days after it landed there.
(photo credit: Kyodo News via Getty Images)

B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers have arrived in the Middle East area after being deployed by the US, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced late on Saturday night in an X/Twitter post.

According to the post, the B-52 bombers arrived in CENTCOM's area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East region, and were sent from the Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing.

Iran warns US, Israel of 'crushing response' as Pentagon ups forces in ME

"Enemies, including America and the Zionist regime, should know that they will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for what they do against Iran and the resistance front," Khamenei said.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran (photo credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran
(photo credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran has a “crushing response” against Israel and the United States as the Pentagon pledged over the weekend to increase its military forces in the Middle East.

“Today, the Zionist regime is committing the most atrocious crimes in West Asia,” Iran’s Supreme leader Sayyid Ali Khamenei wrote on X/Twitter on Saturday.

“Instead of supporting the people of #Palestine [and] #Lebanon, some countries are providing economic [and] military aid to the malicious, cruel, bloodthirsty enemy,” he wrote.

US to Iran: Avoid strikes or face unrestrained Israeli retaliation - report

A senior US official disclosed to Walla that Washington informed Tehran it would not be able to prevent Israel from reacting to an attack.

By WALLA!
MISSILES FIRED from Iran are intercepted over northern Israel, last Tuesday. This has been a grueling year marked by unrelenting challenges. Just this past week, Israel faced an attack of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran, the writer notes. (photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)
MISSILES FIRED from Iran are intercepted over northern Israel, last Tuesday. This has been a grueling year marked by unrelenting challenges. Just this past week, Israel faced an attack of nearly 200 ballistic missiles from Iran, the writer notes.
(photo credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The Biden administration recently cautioned Iran against launching another attack on Israel, emphasizing that it could not restrain an Israeli response if provoked again, Walla reported on Saturday evening. 

The warning follows Iran’s October 1 attack on Israel, which retaliated against Israeli targeted operations. Israel's response included strikes on military targets but excluded strategic sites like nuclear and oil facilities. These facilities could be potential targets should Iran initiate further attacks.

Two IDF Givati Brigade soldiers fall in combat in northern Gaza

In the same incident, an additional soldier from the Shaked Battalion was severely wounded.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF Staff-Sergeants Itay Parizat and Yair Hananya. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF Staff-Sergeants Itay Parizat and Yair Hananya.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Staff Sergeant Itay Parizat and Staff Sergeant Yair Hananya, both serving in the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, fell in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF announced on Saturday evening. 

Parizat was 20 years old and from Petah Tikva. 

Hananya was 22 years old and from Mitzpe Netofa and was a platoon sergeant in the Shaked Battalion. 

IDF eliminates Hezbollah commander Jaafar Khader Faour, responsible for first rockets on Oct. 8

An Israel Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with Northern Command, killed Fa'ur in the Jwaya area in southern Lebanon. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Hezbollah terrorist and commander Jafar Khidr Fa'ur eliminated by the IDF, November 2, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Hezbollah terrorist and commander Jafar Khidr Fa'ur eliminated by the IDF, November 2, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF eliminated Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander of the missile and rocket array of Hezbollah’s Nasser unit in southern Lebanon, the military announced on Saturday evening.

An Israel Air Force fighter jet, in cooperation with the Northern Command, killed Faour in the Jouaiyya area of southern Lebanon.

WATCH: IDF uncovers Hamas weapons production tunnel in civilian area near Zeitoun, Gaza

The tunnel contained several long-term living areas used by Hamas terrorists throughout the war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF footage from an underground weapons manufacturing facility in central Gaza. November 2, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Soldiers from the 5th Brigade located an underground tunnel route within the civilian population near Zeitoun containing a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility, the military announced on Saturday evening. 

The troops operated under the direction of the 252nd Division.

The IDF reportedly located workshops and hundreds of supplies for producing rockets, shells, grenades, and diving equipment intended for terrorist infiltration by sea inside the structure.

