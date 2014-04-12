Real Estate: The good life is in Caesarea

Caesarea is one of the only lucrative, highly prized communities in Israel that has not yet reached its full real-estate potential. Inspired by the vision of Baron Rothschild, Caesarea was founded in the 1960s and has since become a model for integrating high quality of life with a beautiful landscape.Caesarea is mostly made up of villas and cottages, with an impressive ability to maintain its outstanding appearance. The unique seaside community continues to attract Israeli high society, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. Historically, Caesarea is another architectural triumph of Herod the Great, built as a port city in about 25 to 13 BCE. Today, the small city offers various attractions beyond its historical ruins and famous Roman theater, including art galleries, beautiful beaches and great restaurants.Many young families are moving to Caesarea for its vast greenery and excellent education system.One of Caesarea’s biggest attractions is the Caesarea Golf and Country Club, the only full-size golf course in Israel. Recently upgraded in 2009, it is listed among the world’s most prestigious. The course is said to feature a surprising and challenging design, suitable for hosting prestigious international tournaments.An upscale neighborhood has been established overlooking the golf course, and only eight to 10 plots are left on the market. These plots of land have a front row view of the course and its manmade lake. Promised Land, a real-estate organization helping Jews of the Diaspora buy in Israel, is currently seeking buyers to combine their purchasing power and receive better prices in this attractive location. They believe that golf enthusiasts abroad will jump at this unique opportunity.“Plots bordering Caesarea’s golf course are particularly designed for golf lovers, Zionists and those who understand real estate,” Promised Land CEO Einat Zakaria said. “The latest plots were sold at prices ranging from NIS 6 million to NIS 8m. The remaining plots are almost a collector’s item at this unique location, and at the moment, the price is very attractive with high potential for increased value.”
