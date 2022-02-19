Dog therapy may improve social skills in children on the autism spectrum

A new studied by researchers at Ariel University in collaboration with the Dogs for People Association shows that training dogs can improve communication and social skills in children on the autism spectrum.

The study, led by Professors Esther Ben Yitzhak of Ariel University and Ditza Tzachor of Shamir Medical Center, examined several behavioral indices related to communication, independence, movement and sociability within the children prior to and following treatment. Until now, there have been few studies examining the effect of dog therapy in children on the autism spectrum.

73 kindergarten children including 12 girls and 61 boys between the ages of 3 and 7 and a half were divided into two groups. For four months, the children in one of the groups engaged in twice-weekly sessions where they learned how to approach and give instructions to the dogs using physical gestures. During this time, the other group served as a control. The groups then switched roles for the following four months.

The first group who received treatment demonstrated significant improvement in communication and sociability that continued even once their treatments had concluded, though no improvements were seen in the indices of movement and independence. The second group showed similar improvements following their own treatment. The study also showed that working with the dogs led to a reduction in repetitive behaviors in the children.

Dog illustrative (credit: FLICKR)

A press release from the university explained that the study's authors believe that the non-judgmental and predictable nature of dogs help the children through their interactions learn skills that can then be transferred to other social and communicative situations.

Prof. Yitzhak explained, "In light of the findings, it can be concluded that treatment through 'dog training' improves communication and social skills in young children on the autism spectrum. The program may be an additional treatment option to be used alongside treatments that have been shown to be effective when implemented at an early age."