The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Dog therapy may improve social skills in children on the autism spectrum

For four months, the children engaged in twice-weekly sessions where they learned how to approach and give instructions to the dogs using physical gestures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 19, 2022 04:39
Illustrative image (photo credit: COURTESY CEO OF DOGS FOR PEOPLE ASSOCIATION PAUL ALMAKIAS)
Illustrative image
(photo credit: COURTESY CEO OF DOGS FOR PEOPLE ASSOCIATION PAUL ALMAKIAS)

A new studied by researchers at Ariel University in collaboration with the Dogs for People Association shows that training dogs can improve communication and social skills in children on the autism spectrum.

The study, led by Professors Esther Ben Yitzhak of Ariel University and Ditza Tzachor of Shamir Medical Center, examined several behavioral indices related to communication, independence, movement and sociability within the children prior to and following treatment. Until now, there have been few studies examining the effect of dog therapy in children on the autism spectrum. 

73 kindergarten children including 12 girls and 61 boys between the ages of 3 and 7 and a half were divided into two groups. For four months, the children in one of the groups engaged in twice-weekly sessions where they learned how to approach and give instructions to the dogs using physical gestures. During this time, the other group served as a control. The groups then switched roles for the following four months. 

The first group who received treatment demonstrated significant improvement in communication and sociability that continued even once their treatments had concluded, though no improvements were seen in the indices of movement and independence. The second group showed similar improvements following their own treatment. The study also showed that working with the dogs led to a reduction in repetitive behaviors in the children. 

Dog illustrative (credit: FLICKR) Dog illustrative (credit: FLICKR)

A press release from the university explained that the study's authors believe that the non-judgmental and predictable nature of dogs help the children through their interactions learn skills that can then be transferred to other social and communicative situations.

Prof. Yitzhak explained, "In light of the findings, it can be concluded that treatment through 'dog training' improves communication and social skills in young children on the autism spectrum. The program may be an additional treatment option to be used alongside treatments that have been shown to be effective when implemented at an early age."



Tags ariel university science scientific study dogs autism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by