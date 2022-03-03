A new study shows: Sunlight might help dissolving spilled oil

Oil spills are considered one of the most disastrous environmental events to occur in the modern era, effecting the economy, the environment and the morale of society. Their damage can last years, and the results might not be reversible every time. They happen most often by accident to the equipment or structure or natural erosion to it, human error or, in rarer cases, terror attacks. Once the oil is spilled, most efforts are to control the area of the stain and damage control, but the oil is usually lost and unusable.

After liquid, crude oil has sadly spilled in the oceans, there are a few ways to clean the oil, among them biodegradation (microorganisms consuming and breaking down the oil to organic components), evaporation (liquid oil turning to gas) and oil stranding on shorelines. Other methods can be burning the oil, vacuuming it or rinsing it with saltwater to dissolve it more easily.

However, team of Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) researchers discovered that nearly 10% of the oil floating on the Gulf after the Deepwater Horizon disaster was dissolved into seawater by sunlight - a process called "photo-dissolution". The finding were published Saturday, February 19th 2022 in "Science Advances" under the name "sunlight-driven dissolution is a major fate of oil at sea".

"The amount of oil that was transformed by sunlight into compounds that dissolved in seawater during the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill rivals that of commonly accepted oil fates, like biodegradation and stranding on shorelines,” said co-author Collin Ward, assistant scientist in WHOI’s Marine Chemistry and Geochemistry Department.

“The process of oil photo-dissolution has actually been known for over fifty years,” said Ward. “But what’s new here is our understanding how this process varies with light wavelength, which we determined using the LED reactors. This is the key piece of information that allowed us to estimate the importance of this process during a spill.”

View of the oil refineries of Haifa and the industrial area, on May 5, 2017 (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

“One of the most fascinating aspects of this finding is that it might impact our understanding of where else the oil is going, and whether the result is good or bad,” said lead author Danielle Haas Freeman, Massachusetts Institute of Technology/WHOI Joint Program student. “If this sizable fraction of oil is being transformed by sunlight and is dissolving into seawater, that might mean that less oil is ending up in other places, like sensitive coastal ecosystems."

"On the other hand," Freeman continues, "we have to consider the impacts of the compounds on marine organisms before we can decide if the net result is positive or negative.”

The novel measurements using the LEDs also provided an opportunity to determine which conditions were most important in controlling this process. The team created hypothetical spill scenarios with varying oil slick thicknesses, times of the year, locations around the world, and types of light. What they noticed was that some of these changing conditions mattered more than others.

The notion that ocean surface oil could have a new fate is monumental for framing the future of oil spill studies and spill response tactics. It is currently unknown what the fate and potential toxicity of these sunlight-produced compounds are, posing a challenge in assessing the impacts of this oil fate. Freeman and Ward encourage the field to gravitate towards these gaps in knowledge.

The Deepwater Horizon oil spilled occurred in April 2010 and is considered as the largest marine oil spill in history. The spill, occurred in the Mexican Gulf, have caused 780 million litters of oil to spill into the ocean, and the oil have covered area estimated to be between 6,500 and 180,000 squared kilometers.

More locally, Israel had suffered an oil spill in December 2014, where 5 million litters were spilled from the Trans-Israel pipeline and leaked to the nearby nature reserve Evrona.