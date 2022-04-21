Ax-1: Israel's astronaut Stibbe set for Sunday splashdown on Earth

Israel's second astronaut Eytan Stibbe and the other astronauts aboard the historic Axiom mission 1 (Ax-1) are finally set to return to Earth on Sunday after numerous delays.

The SpaceX capsule is set to undock from the International Space Station on Sunday 3:35 a.m. Israel time (Saturday 8:35 p.m. EST) and are set to finally return to Earth at 8:46 p.m. Israel time (1:46 p.m. EST).

Stibbe, who was conducting 35 experiments as part of the Rakia mission, was originally supposed to end his 10-day stay in space last Wednesday but bad weather conditions forced a delay.

The day before at a farewell ceremony, Stibbe had ironically said "I'm ready to stay here for another month or so."

Ax-1, led by Houston-based start-up Axiom Space in partnership with SpaceX and NASA, is a historic moment for science and space travel. While other private space ventures like Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Richard Bramson’s Virgin Galactic focus heavily on space tourism, the Ax-1 mission is entirely science-focused, and is the first to send an all-civilian crew to the ISS to make use of its designed purpose: An orbital laboratory.

During his time in orbit, Stibbe conducted 35 Israeli experiments ranging across a wide variety of fields, including testing or demonstrating the viability of certain technologies, observing scientific phenomena, studying mechanisms of theorized concepts and groundbreaking tests on food and agriculture.