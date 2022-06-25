The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

NASA has discovered two small craters on the moon's surface resulting from the rocket crash.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 25, 2022 14:23
A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x (photo credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)
A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x
(photo credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University)

A rocket that crashed face-first into the moon in early March made quite an impact - on the moon's surface, that is.

The crash, which exploded upon landing and online, has left two craters on the surface of the moon.

Although the craters are small, they were still spotted by NASA astronomers using NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

One of the craters, to the east of the other, is 18 meters in diameter, while the other western crater is 16 meters in diameter.

Two is better than one?

According to NASA, this indicates that the rocket body had some sort of large masses at each end. Usually, these kinds of rockets have most of their mass concentrated in the motor end, while the rest is mostly comprised of an empty fuel tank.

NASA's DART Mission spacecraft is seen launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in its mission to crash into an asteroid. (credit: NASA HQ PHOTO/FLICKR) NASA's DART Mission spacecraft is seen launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in its mission to crash into an asteroid. (credit: NASA HQ PHOTO/FLICKR)

"Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity," NASA said.

Indeed, it was initially spectated that the rocket was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. However, in February, astronomer Bill Gray - who initially predicted the crash in 2015 - corrected his initial explanation, stating that it seems the object is actually the booster for China’s Chang’e 5-T1 lunar mission.

"Since the origin of the rocket body remains uncertain, the double nature of the crater may indicate its identity."

NASA

Joining craters past

This is not the first time a rocket body has left a crater on the moon's surface, but it is the first time it left two craters.

"The four Apollo SIV-B craters were somewhat irregular in outline... and were substantially larger," NASA explained. 

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter has so far collected some incredible footage for NASA, "making an invaluable contribution to our knowledge about the Moon."



Tags space NASA moon landing Spacecraft SpaceX
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by