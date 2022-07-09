The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

New dino species discovered may explain why the T-Rex had tiny arms - study

The newly-discovered dino, the Meraxes gigas, was another predator that had a large skull and short arms like the Tyrannosaurus rex.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: JULY 9, 2022 22:48
An artist's reconstruction of the Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (photo credit: Carlos Papolio/Handout via REUTERS)
An artist's reconstruction of the Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas.
(photo credit: Carlos Papolio/Handout via REUTERS)

The Tyrannosaurus rex is perhaps the most well-recognized of the dinosaurs, and while their size has been well-documented, they were also recognized for their very tiny arms.

However, a peer-reviewed study by researchers from the University of Minnesota discovered a new type of dinosaur that may give answers as to why many prehistoric meat-eaters had tiny arms. The study was published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday.

The newly-discovered dino, the Meraxes gigas, was another predator that had a skull and short arms like the Tyrannosaurus rex. The Meraxes is the "most complete carcharodontosaurid yet from the Southern Hemisphere," according to the study.

The carcharodontosaurids, like the T-Rex, were dominant predators that inhabited most continents during their existence. 

The Meraxes discovery preserved key data including an almost complete forelimb that provides evidence for trends in forelimb reduction "among three lineages of large-bodied, megapredatory non-avian theropods" which includes the tyrannosaurids and carcharodontosaurids animal families in regards to taxonomy. Essentially, their arms shortened as their skulls grew larger.

An artist's reconstruction of the Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (credit: Jorge A. Gonzalez/Handout via REUTERS) An artist's reconstruction of the Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (credit: Jorge A. Gonzalez/Handout via REUTERS)

This new dinosaur species reached its peak diversity before its extinction, according to the study.

The researchers, with their Argentinian colleagues, made this discovery that was based on a specimen they found from the Upper Cretaceous Huincul Formation of northern Patagonia, Argentina. The researchers initially made the discovery in 2012 but spent the last few years extracting and analyzing the specimen.

The authors

Peter Makovicky, a professor at the University of Minnesota and one of the study's authors, stated that while "the body plan is surprisingly similar to tyrannosaurs like T. rex, they’re not particularly closely related to T. rex. They're from very different branches of the meat-eating dinosaur family tree."

"While the body plan is surprisingly similar to tyrannosaurs like T. rex, they’re not particularly closely related to T. rex. They're from very different branches of the meat-eating dinosaur family tree."

Professor Peter Makovicky

“We shouldn’t worry so much about what the arms are being used for, because the arms are actually being reduced as a consequence of the skulls becoming massive," Makovicky continued, "Whatever the arms may or may not have been used for, they’re taking on a secondary function since the skull is being optimized to handle larger prey.”

Meraxes is one of the most complete carcharodontosaurid skeletons found in the southern hemisphere by paleontologists. The skeleton included nearly the entire animal's skull, hips, and both left and right arms and legs.

A reconstruction of the skull of Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (credit: Javier Pazo and Lautaro Rodriguez Blanco/Handout via REUTERS) A reconstruction of the skull of Cretaceous Period meat-eating dinosaur Meraxes gigas. (credit: Javier Pazo and Lautaro Rodriguez Blanco/Handout via REUTERS)

The Meraxes gigas were very active during the Cretaceous Period approximately 90 million years ago and they stood at around 36-39 feet (11-12 meters) and weighed 9,000 pounds.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags argentina scientific study dinosaur paleontology discovery
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Top white nationalist: ‘Jews stood in the way’ of ending Roe v. Wade

Supporters of the America First ideology and U.S. President Donald Trump cheer on Nick Fuentes, a leader of the America First movement and a white nationalist, as he makes his way through the crowd for a speech during the "Stop the Steal" and "Million MAGA March" protests, November 14, 2020.
2

Russia orders Jewish Agency to stop all operations in country - exclusive

Russian President Vladimir Putin enters a hall in the Kremlin in Moscow on April 26, 2022.
3

US test of new hypersonic missile fails amid China, Russia pressure

US Air Force conducts latest hypersonic weapon flight test
4

10-year-old rape victim denied abortion in Ohio

A protester holds a sign during nationwide demonstrations following the leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting the possibility of overturning the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, at Duncan Plaza in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, May 14, 2022.
5

Possible cause of long COVID ‘brain fog’ revealed - study

A healthy brain compared to a brain suffering from Alzheimer's Disease

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Shabat Times
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by