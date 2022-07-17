The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Brain ripples unite divergent elements of memory - study

A new study found that ripples occur not only in the hippocampus but in all areas of the cortex, during both wakefulness and sleep.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2022 05:14
The brain (illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The brain (illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A new peer-reviewed study published last week in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that bursts of brain waves called "ripples" promote interactions between disparate parts of memory, uniting them into a single experience.

Previous studies found that ripples in the hippocampus organize the replay of spatiotemporal patterns during sleep, a process that is necessary to make memories permanent.

The new study by researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, including first author Charles W. Dickey and senior author and professor of radiology Eric Halgren, found that ripples occur not only in the hippocampus but in all areas of the cortex, during both wakefulness and sleep.

The ripples lasted only about one-tenth of a second and had a frequency of about 90 cycles per second. The researchers found that a regular ripple event may involve some 5,000 small modules becoming active at the same time, according to UCSD.

“Remarkably, the ripples co-occurred and synchronized across all lobes and between both hemispheres, even at long distances,” Dickey said, according to UCSD. “Cortical neurons increased firing during ripples, at the ripple rhythm, potentially supporting interaction between distant locations.”

An image of the human brain (credit: REUTERS)An image of the human brain (credit: REUTERS)

“There were more co-occurrences preceding successful memory recall. All of which suggests that distributed, cortical co-ripples promote the integration of different elements that may comprise a particular experiential memory.”

Charles W. Dickey, first author

“There were more co-occurrences preceding successful memory recall. All of which suggests that distributed, cortical co-ripples promote the integration of different elements that may comprise a particular experiential memory.”

Furthermore, the UCSD team found that cortical ripples often occur simultaneously with hippocampal ripples and at slower oscillations, between 1 and 12 cycles per second. UCSD added that these oscillations are controlled by the thalamus and regulate the firing of neurons, a process that is necessary for memory consolidation.

“As our experience is organized hierarchically in time, so too are the rhythms that organize our cortical activities that create that experience,” explained Halgren.



Tags science scientific study Brain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by