The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Israeli researchers alter magnetic properties of minerals - study

The technique was developed by a team from the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 03:52
Scanning electron microscope images of manganese carbonate crystals, without (a) amino acids and with (b) amino acids incorporated in the crystal. Scale bar: 200 nanometers. (photo credit: TECHNION-ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY)
Scanning electron microscope images of manganese carbonate crystals, without (a) amino acids and with (b) amino acids incorporated in the crystal. Scale bar: 200 nanometers.
(photo credit: TECHNION-ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY)

Israeli researchers created a method for controlling the magnetic properties of materials inspired by natural mineral growth processes by organisms, the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology announced on Thursday.

The technique was developed by a team led by Prof. Boaz Pokroy and doctoral student Arad Lang of the Technion Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Dr. Elad Caspi and other researchers from the Nuclear Research Institute in the Negev and Drs. Giorgia Confalonieri and Catherine Dejoie of the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility in Grenoble, France.

Biominerals are structures created by nearly all animals for various purposes, including bones in vertebrates and a mollusk's protective shell.

Such structures bear mechanical properties and are difficult to break, in part due to the fact that within the mineral structure, organic minerals hold the mineral together and prevent cracks from developing.

Based on this process, a team led by Pokroy synthesized manganese carbonate crystals in the presence of amino acids. In this process, the amino acids incorporate themselves into the crystal structure of the mineral. The molecules force the manganese and carbonate ions to split and distort the structure of the crystal.

Prof. Boaz Pokroy (credit: TECHNION-ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY)Prof. Boaz Pokroy (credit: TECHNION-ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY)

Magnetic properties of the new material

After this, the team measured the magnetic properties of the crystals and found that the manganese carbonate containing the amino acids had a higher magnetic susceptibility than the original material, meaning it is easily affected by external magnetic fields. Furthermore, the researchers found that the reactiveness to magnetism increased and the threshold temperature—the maximum temperature at which the material reacts to magnetism—increased as more amino acids were added.

These phenomena are a result of the distance increasing between the atoms within the crystal. As this weakens the magnetic interactions within the crystal, external magnetic fields have a stronger effect.

Arad Lang (credit: TECHNION-ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY)Arad Lang (credit: TECHNION-ISRAEL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY)

This study shows the feasibility of altering the magnetic properties of materials by incorporating organic molecules that are not magnetic and sheds light on the potential applications in fields such as microelectronics and medicine.



Tags technion science research Chemistry
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by