Burj Khalifa-sized asteroid to narrowly pass Earth on Halloween

An asteroid roughly the size of Dubai's Burj Khalifa is en-route to rush past Earth on Halloween, according to NASA.

The recently-discovered asteroid was spotted by NASA's Astroid Terrestrial-impact Laser Alert System (ATLAS) and dubbed 2022 RM4. The ATLAS system performs a full scan of the night sky every 24 hours and has been able to track the trajectories of over 700 near-Earth asteroids and 66 comets.

Near-Earth objects are defined by NASA as any large body within 7.5 million kilometers of earth. Once identified, these bodies are closely monitored by astronomers for any indication of a deviation from projected trajectories that could constitute a threat to Earth.

A close call

2022 RM4 is estimated by the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to have a diameter of between 330 and 740 meters. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, stands at 828 meters tall.

The Burj Khalifa lit up at night (credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

The closest it will get to Earth will be on Nov. 1, approximately 2.3 million kilometers away- this is around six times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. In terms of the vastness of outer space, this is like passing someone on a two-lane highway.