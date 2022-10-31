The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Science

Israeli scientists harness lunar energy - through sunlight

On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is regarded as unattainable

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 18:51
Photograph of a commercial PV array for space, comprising 3 modules of high-efficiency solar cells, each module being 1.1 m wide, dimensions that are commonplace for space missions. Around 30,000 such modules would suffice to power the expansive envisioned lunar colony. (photo credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
Photograph of a commercial PV array for space, comprising 3 modules of high-efficiency solar cells, each module being 1.1 m wide, dimensions that are commonplace for space missions. Around 30,000 such modules would suffice to power the expansive envisioned lunar colony.
(photo credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)

How can energy be produced and supplied on the Moon if and when it is colonized by humans – as is being planned by NASA and several other countries’ space agencies? Can power from the sun be provided in an uninterrupted way without energy storage?

On Earth, providing 100% of electricity demand 100% of the time solely from renewables, but without energy storage, is regarded as unattainable. This Earth-bound mindset has been challenged recently by a paradigm shift developed by emeritus Prof. Jeffrey Gordon of the solar energy and environmental physics department in the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research in Sde Boker.

Presenting the evidence to NASA

Gordon was invited to present his case to NASA a few months ago. His idea was published earlier this year in the premier journal Renewable Energy.

On the moon, solar energy is the sole available renewable resource. The huge challenge is to completely supply the main energy consumer. Factories that need to continuously – 24/7, 365 days a year – produce thousands of tons of oxygen (O2) per year from the lunar soil for rocket propellant, orbiting satellite refueling and human sustenance. A large part of the challenge results from any location on the Moon on average spending half of the lunar rotational period of 29.5 days in the dark.

Photograph looking down on the Moon's north pole, restricted to 5° of latitude. The red dashed ring at a latitude of 87° contains the PV arrays. (credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV) Photograph looking down on the Moon's north pole, restricted to 5° of latitude. The red dashed ring at a latitude of 87° contains the PV arrays. (credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)

"Our new strategy is more than a factor of 100 better than solar with battery storage. It is also at least a factor of six superior to the solution now being contemplated by NASA of nuclear reactors driving conventional turbines and generators.”

 Prof. Jeffrey Gordon

In his paper, Gordon documents a feasible strategy where uninterrupted electricity would be produced by photovoltaic (PV) arrays installed around a 360° latitudinal ring close to but not at a lunar pole, with transmission lines installed to the O2 plants for which there would then be substantial remote siting flexibility.

“My solution has a specific mass far below all alternatives so far, namely, record low kilogram/kilowatt – a key figure of merit for affordable and feasible lunar installations, with launch and installation costs currently exceeding $1,000,000/kg. Our new strategy is more than a factor of 100 better than solar with battery storage. It is also at least a factor of six superior to the solution now being contemplated by NASA of nuclear reactors driving conventional turbines and generators.”

Gordon’s findings were published last March under the title “Uninterrupted photovoltaic power for lunar colonization without the need for storage.” He soon was invited to present his findings at NASA’s headquarters for solar power in space at the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NASA scientists there said they were ready to rethink the plan to power lunar colonies with nuclear energy instead of solar energy, said Gordon.

The concept exploits the unique combination of the absence of a lunar atmosphere; the near-zero tilt of the Moon’s polar axis with respect to the ecliptic plane; lunar conditions being amenable to low-mass inexpensive transmission lines; and a lunar diameter far smaller than that of Earth.



Tags environment space solar science NASA Ben Gurion University Solar Energy The moon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by