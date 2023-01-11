The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

Comet the size of Jerusalem's Old City flying by Earth - and you can watch

The comet was designated C/2022E3 (ZTF) and it was discovered in early March 2022 by the Zwicky Transient Facility. It isn't going to hit us, but it will be visible with the naked eye.

By AARON REICH
Published: JANUARY 11, 2023 16:08
A comet is seen flying by the Earth (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A comet is seen flying by the Earth (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

A large newly-discovered comet roughly the size of the Old City of Jerusalem is set to pass by Earth next month, approaching so close that it will be visible to the naked eye.

The comet was designated C/2022E3 (ZTF) and it was discovered in early March 2022 by the Zwicky Transient Facility. However, it isn't necessarily new, with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) claiming that based on its orbit, the comet may have last passed by Earth around 50,000 years ago, during the end of the last ice age when Neanderthals still walked the Earth and when homo sapiens first started to emerge.

The comet in question is estimated to be around a kilometer in diameter, according to Purnea University in India. This is definitely large, though not as large as the comet NEOWISE that passed Earth in 2020.

Currently, it is already on approach to our direction, hurtling through space, and has been characterized for its very unusual greenish color in the front of the comet, but not in its tail. As for why this color is present, there are possible reasons. Notably, a 2021 study on green comets published in the peer-reviewed academic journal PNAS explained that this is likely due to the presence of C2, which is diatomic carbon, in the head. Solar UV radiation causes it to be broken down by the solar radiation's photons, a process known as photodissociation. This in turn causes the green glow in the comet's head, though not in its tail. 

Comet (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons) Comet (illustrative). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

What is a comet?

Originally, astronomers thought C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was an asteroid. However, it was later determined to be a comet.

Comets, like asteroids, are one of the most iconic objects found floating around space.

Unlike asteroids, however, which are large rocks, comets are mostly composed of ice and dust, along with some rocky particles. This, in turn, gives them an atmosphere of sorts around the nucleus, though extinct comets lack this and look like small asteroids

When a comet flies close to the Sun, the heat causes it to warm and release gases. This subsequently forms a large bright trail known as a coma and sometimes even a tail. These can help make the comets much brighter – which, in turn, makes them much easier to spot, even with the naked eye. 

Comets, like asteroids, can still theoretically be dangerous, however, should they impact the Earth

And at a size of around one kilometer, comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) would certainly be very destructive if it hit the planet.

For context, the Old City of Jerusalem has an area of around one square kilometer, meaning its length and width are each roughly around one kilometer.

But fortunately, NASA has confirmed that comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is in no danger of hitting us

The comet will reach its perihelion, meaning when it is closest to the Sun, on January 12. However, it is on February 1 that it gets its closest to Earth.

This isn't to say it's particularly close enough to be dangerous, since it would be around 42 million kilometers away from the planet at its closest. But because comets are so bright, it does mean that it will be visible at night with the naked eye, assuming you have a dark enough sky

And of course, having the right equipment on you will make your viewing experience even better. Otherwise, while the comet will be visible, it will be faint.

But you don't need to wait until then to try and see it. If you have a powerful enough telescope, stargazers can already start trying to spot this large comet in the night sky.

And if you still can't wait, don't worry. The Virtual Telescope Project is going to set up a livestream starting January 12 for you to watch the comet as it shoots through Earth's night sky.

When will comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) come back toward Earth?

Here's the bad news.

While many comets do have orbits that see them return to Earth every now and then, that doesn't mean this comet will be one of them.

As noted by Paris Observatory astrophysicist Nicolas Biver, the comet may just be headed on a course to exit our solar system entirely, being flung on an intergalactic journey throughout the reaches of the Milky Way Galaxy, AFP reported.

So come watch comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) and get ready to say goodbye. The last time it was here was 50,000 years ago, and this may be its final journey past our humble planet before it shoots off into the greater cosmos.



Tags space NASA comet asteroid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
3

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by