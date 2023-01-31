Israeli scientist Prof. Zvia Agur to become AAAS fellow

Israeli biomathematician Prof. Zvia Agur, president of the Institute for Medical BioMathematics (IMBM), is set to join the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) as a new fellow.

This honor, becoming a fellow of the world's largest general scientific society, is a reflection on Agur's years of achievements in the medical field.

In particular, she is noted for having developed computational models for serious diseases and helped personalize medical treatments for cancer and serious infectious diseases.

Indeed, her work has spanned over 30 years to help advance personalized medication and understanding of cancer, which has also helped develop vaccine policies.

What did Zvia Agur say about being made an AAAS fellow?

In a statement, Agur said she was surprised and honored to have been chosen by the AAAS, an organization dating back to 1848, and to join the ranks of the many other luminaries to have been made fellows.

DNA is key to personalized medicine (illustrative). (credit: DREAMSTIME)

Though six Israelis have been made fellows before, Agur is the first in a decade and the first-ever Israeli woman.

She will be awarded her fellowship certificate at a ceremony in Washington during the AAAS annual conference in June.