New Israeli Jewish-Arab start-up aims for clean energy for greenhouses

Combining affordable clean energy and growing food in greenhouses is the aim of a new company that joins Jews and Arabs in Galilee is working to feed countries and reduce the world’s carbon footprint.

The European Union (EU), through the Horizon Europe Research and Innovation Program, has awarded €5.3 million to the REGACE Consortium to develop and demonstrate an innovative agrivoltaics technology by using CO2 enrichment to increase electricity yields.

The REGACE Consortium is composed of 12 partners from five countries.

How is Trisolar, Israel's REGACE partner, helping combine clean energy and greenhouse agriculture?

The Israeli partner, Trisolar (www.trisolar.net) is holding its kickoff meeting Tuesday through Friday in Kafr Kara. The Triangle Research and Development Center was launched by Dr. Ibrahim Yehia, a Muslim Arab and engineer who worked in the field of semiconductors and is now the scientific director of the company and chief scientist.

“The REGACE technology will allow the dual use of land and infrastructure and will lead to reduced construction and maintenance costs, duration of execution, and the reduction of CO2 emissions caused by conventional agrivoltaic installations,” Yehia said.

Tomatoes (credit: Trisolar)

In the summer of 2009, he conducted what was probably the world’s first scientific experiments with agrivoltaics, growing several rows of tomatoes shaded by organic photovoltaic (OPV) panels. The results from this initial experiment showed for the first time that it might be possible to generate electricity without an appreciable drop in the amount of food harvested.

His core idea was developed over the past five years in seven scientific research projects in which Yehia’s team explored how to reach the elusive target of truly cost-effective solar with food security led to the responsive tracking system that Trisolar offers the world.

TriSolar’s system delivers agrivoltaic power at a lower cost per kW compared to other photovoltaic systems while responding to the crops’ needs. Over several growing seasons, business development manager and co-founder Michael Eilan told The Jerusalem Post conclusively that significant photovoltaic power can be generated by our system with absolutely no drop in the crops’ yield and even better agricultural performance. After successful trials in two commercial-type greenhouses, they are now scaling up for full pilot deployment in a commercial setting. Pilot projects are planned in different locations in the world with different crop types.

Dr. Esther Magadley, a solar energy engineer who has much research and industrial experience in renewable energy technologies in British universities and industry, is the chief technology officer and a co-founder; and Ronen Katz, who was involved in private and public companies and has over four decades of experience, is CEO and a co-founder of Trisolar.

The dangerous effects of global warming are happening faster than many people expected, and these, combined with high energy costs and food scarcity, show that much faster solutions for a cleaner planet are needed, Eilan added.

“Using land to generate electricity is a great idea, but then there would be no trees,” Eilan said. “Greenhouses use a lot of electricity and their carbon footprint is substantial because of the concrete, metal and energy to withstand 100-kph wind speeds. So our idea was to use agricultural land to grow food and generate electricity simultaneously. The government has actually discouraged solar energy because it makes money from carbon fuel. We had to make our solar solution competitive with ordinary solar energy. Plants get light from the sides of the greenhouses that will be covered with solar panels, but that does not harm their growth because plants need shading. We give them the amount of light they want.”

The consortium is a partnership with Germany, Austria, Greece, Italy and Belgium, and the Trisolar Research and Development Center is under aegis of the Science and Technology Ministry.

“We got the EU grant because we were closer to reaching our goal than any others,” said Eilan “Italy is extremely interested in our project, as are Antalya [a region in Turkey] and Spain. We were asked to work in Egypt but we declined because we couldn’t protect our intellectual property there.”