The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

Can the brain compete with advanced artificial intelligence systems?

Artificial intelligence stems from human brain dynamics, but brain learning is restricted in a number of significant aspects compared to deep learning.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 16:55
Artificial intelligence (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Artificial intelligence
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Many professionals – from architects to graphic artists and more – are wary of the fact that artificial intelligence (AI) systems may in the near future replace them – or, on an optimistic note, they may speed up and improve their own work. Traditionally, artificial intelligence stems from human brain dynamics, but brain learning is restricted in a number of significant aspects compared to deep learning (DL).  

Advanced deep learning architectures consist of tens of fully connected and convolutional hidden layers, currently extended to hundreds, which are far from their biological realization. 

Can the brain, with its limited realization of precise mathematical operations, compete with advanced artificial intelligence systems implemented on fast and parallel computers? From our daily experience, we know that for many tasks the answer is yes. Why is this and, given this affirmative answer, can one build a new type of efficient artificial intelligence inspired by the brain?

Can an AI inspired by the brain be built?

First, efficient DL wiring structures (architectures) consist of many tens of feedforward (consecutive) layers, while brain dynamics consist of only a few feedforward layers. Second, DL architectures typically consist of many consecutive filter layers, which are essential to identify one of the input classes. If the input is a car, for example, the first filter identifies wheels, the second one identifies doors, and the third one lights and after many additional filters, it becomes clear that the input object is, indeed, a car. 

Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)

Conversely, brain dynamics contain just a single filter located close to the retina. The last necessary component is the mathematical complex DL training procedure, which is evidently far beyond biological realization. 

Yuval Meir, In an article just published today in the journal Scientific Reports under the title “Learning on tree architectures outperforms a convolutional feedforward network,” researchers from Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan have solved this puzzle. 
“We’ve shown that efficient learning on an artificial tree architecture, in which each weight has a single route to an output unit and can achieve better classification success rates than previously achieved by DL architectures consisting of more layers and filters. This finding paves the way for efficient, biologically-inspired new AI hardware and algorithms,” said Prof. Ido Kanter, of BIU’s physics department and the Gonda (Goldschmied) Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center, who led the research. 
“Highly pruned tree architectures represent a step toward a plausible biological realization of efficient dendritic tree learning by single or several neurons, with reduced complexity and energy consumption, and biological realization of backpropagation mechanism, which is currently the central technique in AI,” added Yuval Meir, a doctoral student who contributed to this work.
Efficient dendritic tree learning is based on previous research by Kanter and his experimental research team and conducted by Dr. Roni Vardi. It showed evidence for sub-dendritic adaptation using neuronal cultures, together with other anisotropic properties of neurons, like different spike waveforms, refractory periods and maximal transmission rates.
The efficient implementation of highly pruned tree training requires a new type of hardware that differs from emerging GPUs which are better fitted to the current DL strategy. The emergence of a new hardware is required to efficiently imitate brain dynamics.


Tags bar ilan university science Artificial intelligence Brain research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by