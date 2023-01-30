Can the brain compete with advanced artificial intelligence systems?

Many professionals – from architects to graphic artists and more – are wary of the fact that artificial intelligence (AI) systems may in the near future replace them – or, on an optimistic note, they may speed up and improve their own work. Traditionally, artificial intelligence stems from human brain dynamics, but brain learning is restricted in a number of significant aspects compared to deep learning (DL).

Advanced deep learning architectures consist of tens of fully connected and convolutional hidden layers, currently extended to hundreds, which are far from their biological realization.

Can the brain, with its limited realization of precise mathematical operations, compete with advanced artificial intelligence systems implemented on fast and parallel computers? From our daily experience, we know that for many tasks the answer is yes. Why is this and, given this affirmative answer, can one build a new type of efficient artificial intelligence inspired by the brain?

Can an AI inspired by the brain be built?

First, efficient DL wiring structures (architectures) consist of many tens of feedforward (consecutive) layers, while brain dynamics consist of only a few feedforward layers. Second, DL architectures typically consist of many consecutive filter layers, which are essential to identify one of the input classes. If the input is a car, for example, the first filter identifies wheels, the second one identifies doors, and the third one lights and after many additional filters, it becomes clear that the input object is, indeed, a car.

Artificial intelligence (credit: PIXABAY/WIKIMEDIA)

Conversely, brain dynamics contain just a single filter located close to the retina. The last necessary component is the mathematical complex DL training procedure, which is evidently far beyond biological realization.