The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Astrobiologist narrows search for alien life to five planets

The new theory has saved countless hours of research and significant material resources.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 04:51
The solar system (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The solar system (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

An American scientist has created a new set of criteria to aid in finding life on other planets, which has reduced the vast search significantly.

Previous theories

Astrobiologists previously tried to find liquid forms of H2O, more commonly referred to as water, on planets near stars. 

The astrobiologists have found dozens of potential candidates within a ‘habitable zone.’ However, the astronomers cannot analyse the planets’ resources in detail because of limited observational times and resources. 

NASA describes the habitable zone as a planet that "is neither too close nor too far from its star. Also called the Goldilock’s zone, this is the area around a star in which liquid water could exist on planets over geological timescales and where its atmosphere could contain the right balance of gases that could support life."

New criteria

Cassandra Hall, an astronomer at the University of Georgia, insists that the limited resources can be used more efficiently by prioritising analysis for planets which can support photosynthesis. 

On earth, photosynthesis is the process where the sun powers a reaction, in plants, where carbon dioxide and water are converted into glucose in oxygen. On another planet, this process would be completed by another star. 

The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory captires an image of the sun seemingly ''smiling.'' (credit: NASA/GSFC/SDO) The NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory captires an image of the sun seemingly ''smiling.'' (credit: NASA/GSFC/SDO)

Hall’s theory would significantly focus the search for an inhabitable or inhabited planet. Photosynthesis requires a perfect temperature range, water and a specific light intensity. 

Hall’s refinement has meant that Red Dwarf planets can be discarded from the search and resources can be better reallocated. 

So far, five planets have met the new criteria: Kepler-452- b, Kepler-1638 b, Kepler 1544 b, Kepler-62 e and Kepler-62 f.

Efforts to find a habitable planet have had growing relevance, not for the alien contact that it may bring, but because there is growing concern that the climate crisis will make our earth unliveable. 



Tags space Alien planet Astronomy
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
4

Zelensky: If China allies itself with Russia, there will be world war III

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by