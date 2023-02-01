A TikTok star and self-proclaimed time traveler has made a bold prediction about the future: Aliens are coming and they will take over all of the world's governments on May 11, 2023.

The supposed time traveler in question, Aery Yormany (@esthetictimewarper), who claims to hail from 2174, has gained a following of over 1.2 million people on TikTok (also on YouTube but with just over a thousand subscribers and only one video at the time of writing) with their seemingly ludicrous claims of future events fueled by supposed future knowledge turning him into a modern-day Nostradamus.

Among the claims in one such video, made on January 21, is that an alien race known as the Nozics will begin infiltrating all of the Earth's governments sometime in 2023 – a date that was earlier specified in a January 18 video as being May 11.

This will be followed up by:

The discovery of the Cerine Croin, the world's largest creature four times larger than the blue whale – something that contradicts an earlier video where he claims the world's largest animal will be found on November 6, 2023, and will be just three times the size of a blue whale, as well as another video claiming it will be discovered in the Bermuda triangle in 2022

A massive 9.9 magnitude earthquake known as "the Big One" sinking California into the Pacific Ocean – specified in an earlier video to take place on January 2, 2024

The Sun emitting a strange energy glow that makes all plants grow three or four times larger;

Humans landing on Mars and constructing a city to live there in 2025

An alien UFO is seen above a city in this illustrative image. (credit: PIXABAY)

Wait, back up: What aliens?

This isn't the first time Yormany has brought up aliens, and specifically this species or nationality known as "the Nozics."

Back in 2021, Yormany claimed that the Nozics will send a message in a two-week-long meteor shower.

What is this message? We don't know. We do, however, know that one of the meteors in this meteor shower would be a ship that will land on Earth, kicking off the "preparations for the first Nozic War."

What is this Nozic War?

Another "TikTok prophecy" explains that it will be a war between humans versus aliens that starts in 2025. Good news: Humanity wins. Bad news: It comes at a heavy cost.

It isn't too surprising that this first contact with the Nozics would lead to war – a British alien expert recently explained why aliens likely don't come in peace.

Alien UFOs are seen hovering over a ruined city on Earth in this illustrative image. (credit: PIXABAY)

Now, this prophesized Nozic message was supposed to happen on August 11, 2021. Interestingly, this did coincide with the Perseid meteor shower, so that part was at least correct.

Of course, this meteor shower is also an annual occurrence every August and has been happening for thousands of years.

Further, there was no sign of any "alien spacecraft" among the meteors.

But that aside, maybe we just didn't see it land. And maybe there are other details about this discreet Nozic invasion – after all, they are supposed to be infiltrating governments.

But keep in mind that apparently, the Nozic War won't be the first conflict humanity fights in space. In another video, uploaded on January 5, Yormany says that the First Interstellar War will begin on November 3 and will be fought between humans and "The Others." The identity of "The Others" is unknown, though it is doubtful that this was a reference to the group of island residents of the same name in the beloved early-2000s TV series Lost.

Or maybe it will be the advanced alien species Yormany predicted NASA would discover on October 30, 2023 on a previously undiscovered moon orbiting Jupiter. Who's to say?

What else has the time traveler predicted?

There are a number of wild predictions Yormany has made in the past, but there are some consistent themes that are repeated in several of his posts.

These include:

Inevitable conflict with the Nozic aliens

The discovery of the world's largest animal, several times larger than a blue whale (admittedly this one, which he refers to as the Cirein Croin, also has some basis in existing culture, as it is a legendary sea serpent from Scottish mythology)

The discovery of "another world" in the Amazon in South America, complete with another species of humans

A massive 9.9 magnitude earthquake known as "the Big One" (also something with some basis in reality as a hypothetical "Big One" striking California has been something experts have feared for years)

The arrival of "the 47," whatever that may mean

An alien UFO is seen above a city in this illustrative image. (credit: PIXABAY)

There are other predictions for the future, too, such as:

The emergence of the highly contagious "VorcenX," the first disease released from the ice caps

ChatGPT being banned in the US on February 17, 2023 causing many people to fail classes

A 1,800-foot megatsunami to devastate San Francisco sometime in March 2023

A baby being born with new organs and body parts such as a tail on April 28, 2023

The hottest average temperature in the US being recorded on July 5 at 107 degrees Fahrenheit (lowest 98 degrees, highest 148 degrees)

Yormany has taken time off TikTok in the past, having seemingly vanished over a period of eight months in 2022 before resurfacing at the start of 2023.

It is unclear why this happened, though the time traveler claims it was because they committed a crime against "Pulse, the time travel organization," which subsequently caused them to be gone for eight years – which only appeared to us mere non-time traveling mortals as eight months.

Keep in mind that some of Yormany's predictions in the past haven't come to fruition – or if they have, they're clearly being kept very well under wraps.

These claims include, but are not limited to:

A human and Chinese muntjac (an actual real animal resembling a dear that lives in China, Taiwan, the UK, Ireland and parts of Europe) having children together on June 30, 2022, which have 46 chromosomes each

A "mirrored solar system of Earth" was found just eight light years away on July 5, though what this means is unclear since the name could imply it is only a mirror of the Earth, not the solar system

A new species almost exactly like humans was found living in mountain caves on October 2

Russia breaking through to the "underground worlds" sometime in 2022 – thankfully this one is less ambiguous as it is identified with the Hollow Earth theory

An alien UFO is seen above a city in this illustrative image. (credit: PIXABAY)

In addition, there are also contradictions in these predictions. Most notably, the first human landing on Mars supposedly takes place in three different years.

Yormany is aware of these errors, saying that since they are from a "different timeline," there will be a 4% margin of error.

Now, for those curious to see what the future is like, maybe you're in luck: Yormany says they will take six people with them to the future on April 30, 2023. There, they will see the reality of 2174 – a time when there is no more Earth and no more "humans," just hybrids between different species.

Perhaps that's the explanation for his – since-deleted – video that, according to a report in Indy 100, contained COVID vaccine misinformation.

However, one thing that is undeniably true about the sheer level of popularity Yormany has managed to accrue is that people are fascinated by predictions of the future, especially the extremely wild stuff like aliens, pandemics and catastrophes. It's part of why Nostredamus's prophecies are still so popular today. Maybe Yormany will be just as off as their 15th-century predecessor.