Alien expert: They don't come in peace

Malcolm Robinson is one of the leading alien experts in Britain and wrote over ten books on the subject, after analyzing lots of incidents connected with aliens during the last decades.

While according to him, most alien sightings have relatively simple explanations, Robinson claims that there are still a lot of sightings he couldn't explain.

The mystery is real

Talking to The Daily Star, he said: "While we can analyze and explain most of the unidentified flying objects (UFO), there are still some that remain a question mark. It's a small percentage that I and my colleagues from around the world are trying to solve. What is certain is that the UFO mystery is real, very real, it was with us all this time. We can see it in Renaissance paintings and ancient cave paintings, these strange shapes and beings."

When asked about what they could want from us humans, Robinson answered: "They have their own agenda, we can't know for sure, only guess. I can't assure you that they are coming in peace, because of the UFO abductions that happened around the world."

The renowned researcher was pulled into the world of UFOs when he was 20 years old when he tried to prove that all the sightings were invented - and failed. "I started to debunk these things because I was sure aliens didn't exist," he explained. "I was wrong."

POV of an alien abduction experience. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Since then he began to give presentations in Britain, Europe and the US, where he discussed his theories with people like Amanda Holden and Stephen Spielberg. Later he founded the first association for UFOs and para-normal activity in Scotland, Strange Phenomena Investigations, in 1979.

When asked how aliens look in his opinion, Robinson said that the most frequent sightings that are reported, don't look different from the creatures we usually see in films and television. "They are creatures about the height of small children, with blue-grey skin, big heads shaped like a pear and black eyes. There is no sign of sexual organs. These figures are the beings that were seen together with UFOs."

The abductions

His long years of research led him to analyze some dramatic incidents including the first reported alien abduction that happened on August 17, 1992, where two residents of Edinburgh, Garry Wood and Colin Wright were supposedly abducted.

When he wrote about the incident in one of his best-selling books, Robinson described: "The two had an amazing and frightening experience that stayed with them until this day. They were driving on the road 70Am, on a stretch described as 'empty', when they were stopped in front of a 'disc-shaped object with two layers definitely looking out of place', hovering 20 meters above the road."

Some days after, the pair noticed that they had lost their memory and started to suffer from headaches. After a short while, the expert got involved to analyze the incident and sent the two to hypnosis, in order to get a better understanding of what happened that night. "The hypnotherapist, Helen Walters, is a good friend of mine and took the treatment of Garry and Colin very seriously," he wrote.

During the hypnosis, they remembered that "three small entities took them into the flying object and held them there for a certain period." Robinson concluded: "They stayed in shock about what happened to them. Their lives may have changed but they stayed the same people they were before, just with a different perspective on life."