The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA’s James Webb Telescope observes massive, rare pre-supernova star

The star, WR 124, is 15,000 lightyears away, located in the Sagitta constellation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 05:36
The luminous, hot star Wolf-Rayet 124 (WR 124) is prominent at the center of the James Webb Space Telescope’s composite image combining near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths of light from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera and Mid-Infrared Instrument. (photo credit: NASA)
The luminous, hot star Wolf-Rayet 124 (WR 124) is prominent at the center of the James Webb Space Telescope’s composite image combining near-infrared and mid-infrared wavelengths of light from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera and Mid-Infrared Instrument.
(photo credit: NASA)

NASA's James Webb Telescope observed a Wolf-Rayet star - one of the most luminous, massive and briefly detectable stars known to astronomers - in June 2022, the US space agency announced on Tuesday.

The star, WR 124, is 15,000 lightyears away, located in the Sagitta constellation. It is 30 times the mass of the Sun and has shed 10 Sun's worth of its outer layers. Wolf-Rayet stars go through the process of shedding their outer layers, forming rings of dust and gas.

As the gas shed by the star moves away from it and in the process cools down, cosmic dust forms, glowing in the infrared light detected by the telescope.

Value of Wolf-Rayet phase observations to scientists

Only some massive stars experience a brief Wolf-Rayet phase before they become supernovae, making the observations highly valuable to astronomers.

The nebula M1-67 surrounds exploding star Wolf-Rayet 124. (credit: JUDY SCHMIDT/CC0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)The nebula M1-67 surrounds exploding star Wolf-Rayet 124. (credit: JUDY SCHMIDT/CC0/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Astronomers are greatly interested in identifying the origin of cosmic dust that can survive a supernova blast. This is because dust is integral to the inner workings of the universe, sheltering forming stars, gathering together to form planets and serving as a medium for molecules - including the fundamental building blocks of life - to form and clump together. There is more dust in the universe than astronomers' theories on dust formation can explain.

The observations of WR 124 create new possibilities for studying details of cosmic dust, which can be observed under ideal conditions using the Webb Telescope's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which balances the brightness of the star's core and the details in the surrounding gas.

The telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) shows the clumpy structure of the gas and dust nebula of the ejected matter surrounding WR 124. Before the development of the James Webb Telescope, not enough detailed information was available to researchers seeking to understand dust production in environments similar to that of the star. Additionally, they did not know whether the dust particles were large enough or whether there was enough of them to survive the supernova. Using the telescope, however, astronomers are now seeking answers to these questions.

Stars such as WR 124 also help scientists understand an important period in the universe's early history. There were similar dying stars in the early universe with heavy elements in their cores. These elements are now common on Earth.



Tags space science NASA Telescope
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by