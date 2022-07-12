First NASA's James Webb Space Telescope images to be unveiled

The first images of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope are set to be unveiled today in a long-awaited showcase of just what the US space agency's newest flagship space telescope is capable of, ever since it was launched back on December 25.

This, in turn, follows the sneak peak revealed by US President Joe Biden Monday evening, when he unveiled a photo of a galaxy cluster revealing the single most detailed glimpse of the early universe.

The image depicted thousands of galaxies, as part of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, one of NASA's five targets for its James Webb Space Telescope showcase debut, as it would have appeared 4.6 billion years ago.

In addition, this cluster was able to magnify distant galaxies behind it because it can act as a gravitational lens, meaning its massive gravitational field is able to bend the light from galaxies behind it to magnify how it looks.

Also included in this image was a very faint spot of light that, according to NASA, is far older - dating back at least 13 billion years.

The first full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary apparatus designed to peer through the cosmos to the dawn of the universe, shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, known as Webb’s First Deep Field, in a composite made from images at different wavelengths. (credit: NASA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

For context, the Big Bang, the theoretical very birth of the universe itself, was thought to have been 13.8 billion years ago.

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things, and remind the American people – especially our children – that there’s nothing beyond our capacity," Biden said at the time. "We can see possibilities no one has ever seen before. We can go places no one has ever gone before."

But this is just the preview - in fact, the area depicted in the image is quite small on a cosmic scale. To illustrate, it is comparable to a grain of sand held at arm's length by someone on the ground - that's how small it is compared to the vast expanse of the universe, but with the James Webb Space Telescope, we will still be able to see more of the universe than ever before.

And we're about to get a better look at it, too, as NASA, along with its partners the European Space Agency (ESA) and Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are set to unveil multiple full-color images and spectroscopic data of the vast reaches of space.

And this will include the other targets listed by NASA last week. These include The Carina Nebula, a large and bright nebula home to many stars and essentially functions as a sort of nursery where stars form; Stephan’s Quintet, a galaxy group located in the Pegasus constellation that was the first compact galaxy group ever found; the Southern Ring Nebula, an expanding gas cloud around a dying star; and the giant exoplanet gas giant WASP-96 b.

What can the James Webb Space Telescope do?

The massive $9 billion telescope is the most state-of-the-art space telescope around and is equipped with incredibly sensitive instruments and infrared resolution that far exceed the capabilities of other space telescopes, especially NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

In particular, the image shared by Biden was taken via the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), a specialized infrared camera that is able to suppress starlight. This is important, as starlight often obscures other objects and structures in space, especially exoplanets. With this camera, it is possible to increase contrast and get a wider view of the cosmos not obscured by starlight.

But it can do more than that. The above-mentioned practice is what is called coronagraphy. In addition to that, NIRCam is capable of spectroscopy, which can separate light into individual colors to view every object's colors in the area, or in individual objects. And these have multiple modes and applications.

In total, the James Webb Space Telescope comes equipped with four instruments, with the other three being the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), the Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and the Near-Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph/Fine Guidance Sensor (NIRISS/FGS) with 17 different "modes" of operation.

A NASA livestream of the event will be broadcast at 10:30 a.m. EST (5:30 p.m. Israel time).

Reuters contributed to this report.