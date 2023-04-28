The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
25 new fast radio bursts discovered by scientists - study

The new tools have the potential to open up exciting new possibilities for the study of astrophysics and other related fields.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 28, 2023 01:37
The Andromeda Galaxy is the nearest large spiral galaxy from the Earth, and contains within itself over a trillion stars. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A new study from the Dunlap Institute for Astronomy and Astrophysics at the University of Toronto has developed new tools to more accurately calculate the probability of multiple bursts from similar locations, providing valuable insights into the origins and behavior of cosmic events

These findings, which have been published in the peer-reviewed Astrophysical Journal, can help to better understand the origins of cosmic events and open up exciting new possibilities for the study of astrophysics and other related fields.

According to Dr. Ziggy Pleunis, a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute, the new tools have the potential to significantly impact the field of astronomy. 

The team can now calculate the probability of multiple bursts coming from similar locations being more than just a coincidence, which can provide valuable insights into the origins of cosmic events.

This Hubble Space Telescope snapshot reveals an unusual ''see-through'' galaxy. (credit: NASA/ESA/STSCI/ZILI SHEN (YALE)/PIETER VAN DOKKUM (YALE)/SHANY DANIELI (IAS))This Hubble Space Telescope snapshot reveals an unusual ''see-through'' galaxy. (credit: NASA/ESA/STSCI/ZILI SHEN (YALE)/PIETER VAN DOKKUM (YALE)/SHANY DANIELI (IAS))

What can these new tools help with?

The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (CHIME) and other radio telescopes have made significant strides in detecting fast radio bursts (FRBs) in recent years, with the number of detections growing from a few tens to thousands. 

Dr. Pleunis attributes this growth to CHIME's capacity to scan the entire northern sky every day, giving it an edge over other telescopes in discovering FRBs.

The study also found that some FRBs initially thought to be isolated instances or "one-off" events may actually be repeating but have not been observed for long enough periods to detect subsequent bursts from the source. 

In addition, the team was able to identify likely associated galaxies for two of the repeating FRB sources they observed. This represents a significant step forward in understanding the origins and behavior of FRBs.

Dr. Pleunis noted that studying repeating FRBs can provide valuable insights into the environments in which stellar explosions occur.

FRBs are thought to be produced by the remnants of these explosions, and by investigating them in detail, scientists can learn more about the end stages of a star's life and the materials that are ejected and returned to the galaxies where FRBs are detected.

Overall, this research has far-reaching implications for our understanding of the universe as a whole. By studying these powerful, short-lived radio signals, scientists can gain valuable insights into the complex processes that govern the formation and evolution of stars and galaxies. The breakthroughs achieved in this study will prove invaluable to future research in this exciting field.



