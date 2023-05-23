The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Dinosaurs could understand other visual perspectives, viewpoints - study

If true, this research challenges a long-accepted belief that higher-level intelligence first originated in mammals long after the dinosaurs went extinct. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 23, 2023 13:08
A dinosaur is seen in prehistoric times in this artistic illustration. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A dinosaur is seen in prehistoric times in this artistic illustration.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Dinosaurs may have been the first life forms on Earth to be able to hold different viewpoints and understand the visual perspectives of others, a new study has found.

The findings of this study were published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Science Advances.

If true, this research challenges a long-accepted belief that higher-level intelligence first originated in mammals long after the dinosaurs went extinct

Eyesight based on movement: Could dinosaurs understand other viewpoints?

The ability to understand other people's perspectives is an incredibly complex process and is a notable sign of advanced cognitive abilities and social awareness. 

It is through this ability that one can follow subtle cues and actions to help learn more about the world around you. For example, say someone near you turns their head at something. Chances are, you're going to turn your head too to see what they're looking at.

Ostriches look at an egg inside an enclosure at an ostrich farm near the village of Kozishche, some 300 km (186 miles) southwest of Minsk, October 6, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR NIKOLSKY)Ostriches look at an egg inside an enclosure at an ostrich farm near the village of Kozishche, some 300 km (186 miles) southwest of Minsk, October 6, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR NIKOLSKY)

Essentially, this means following someone's line of sight to see what they're seeing.

This ability is a major part of human interpersonal communication and is the very foundation of understanding the mental state, beliefs and other behavioral aspects of another person.

Though widely associated with humans, this isn't something exclusive to mankind. Scientists have also observed this trait in certain primates like apes and monkeys as well as in some wolves, dogs and certain types of birds.

However, all of these aforementioned animals first cropped up long after the dinosaurs went extinct. Is it possible that dinosaurs could have also had this ability?

More importantly, how would one even be able to figure that out? After all, dinosaurs aren't exactly around to be studied. 

Life, and science, finds a way: Studying dinosaur gaze-following

The researchers, coming from Lund University in Sweden, decided to focus on birds, since they are more closely related to dinosaurs than mammals.

The specific type of birds studied were paleognaths, which includes birds like ostriches, kiwis, emus and cassowaries, as these birds are said to be the most "primitive" and are very similar in terms of their brain structure to nonavian dinosaurs. 

They were then compared to the closest living relatives of birds: Crocodilians, a group of reptiles including crocodiles and alligators. Like birds, these were some of the only survivors of the Cretaceous era, the final age of the dinosaurs.

American alligator (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)American alligator (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Throughout their millions of years of existence, crocodilians have evolved very slowly. Like the palaeognath birds, they too seem to have retained much of their ancient brain structure.

By studying them, the researchers were able to get a good idea of how their dinosaur ancestors acted. 

So, could they follow the gazes of others?

To figure this out, the researchers gave three tests to help determine if they could follow gazes, once looking up, once looking to the side and once looking in the distance.

As for the results, alligators, the crocodilians studied, didn't succeed in understanding others' perspective, noting that they could follow gaze but failed at checking back – a term used to indicate that the viewer follows someone's line of sight and, when unable to see anything in that direction, checks back into the gazer's eyes and then re-tracks that gaze.

However, the birds tested succeeded in doing just that. 

Now, consider the relationship between birds, alligators and dinosaurs. The birds are very similar to dinosaurs in terms of their brain structure, but mainly for the later dinosaurs. The earliest ones had brains similar to alligators. 

What that means is that it is very likely dinosaurs eventually developed the ability to follow gazes and understand different perspectives. 

In some respects, though, this isn't too surprising. After all, dinosaurs are known to have had incredible vision.

But it does still raise questions regarding the history of cognitive evolution in all animals.



Tags animals science scientific study dinosaur
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient tablet found on Mount Ebal predates known Hebrew inscriptions

(L-R) XCT reconstruction of the tablet's surface. Semitransparent visualization of the reconstructed tablet
2

Russian T-72 will split US-made Abrams 'like nuts' entering Kyiv - Kadyrov

Russia's T-72 tank
3

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during The Jerusalem Post conference titled Celebrate the Faces of Israel at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week
4

Missing girl recognized from Netflix show, located six years after abduction

Missing child Kayla Unbehaun
5

Six women reversed their aging by 4 years through healthy diet - study

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by