Crocodile spotted in Yarmuk River on Israel-Jordan border

A crocodile was spotted in the Yarmuk River on the border between Israel and Jordan southeast of the Kinneret, after probably escaping from nearby Hamat Gader.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2021 03:58
A crocodile spotted in the northern moshav of Beit Hanania (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A crocodile spotted in the northern moshav of Beit Hanania
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
A crocodile was spotted in the Yarmuk River on the border between Israel and Jordan southeast of the Kinneret, the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) announced Sunday morning after receiving the report from the IDF.
INPA officials checked with the Hamat Gader site located nearby, which is home to a crocodile farm with over 70 crocodiles.
The INPA also requested special permission from the IDF to cross the border fence in order to investigate the rare sighting, as the fence is positioned on the river's bank.
There is currently no danger to the Jordan Valley towns and kibbutzim, as the crocodile presumably will not be able to cross the border fence. In addition, the crocodile naturally prefers to stay in water and it is highly improbable for it to travel a large distance won land, according to the INPA.
The INPA planned on conducting the crossing during the night, since it is easier to locate and capture the crocodile both because its eyes reflect searchlights and give away its position, while at the same time the crocodile itself is blinded.
Alligator approached the 18th hole water edge during the third round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana (credit: REUTERS)Alligator approached the 18th hole water edge during the third round of the Zurich Classic golf tournament at TPC Louisiana (credit: REUTERS)
Decades ago, dozens of crocodiles escaped from a crocodile farm in Patzael, a town in the Jordan Valley. One nearly made it to the swimming pool of nearby Moshav Yafit, but all were eventually recaptured.
In 2015 a crocodile again escaped the Patzael farm, and was located in Yafit's palm tree plantation.
In addition, rumors about a crocodile in the Kinneret have surfaced in the past, but the reports eventually were found to be false. 
Last November, a four-year-old boy was injured after being bitten on the hand by a crocodile while spending time at the Crocoloco Crocodile Farm in the Arava Desert in southern Israel.  


Tags Jordan crocodile attack Israel Nature and Parks Authority
