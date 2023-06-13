The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Days on Earth lasted just 19 hours for a billion years - study

In the distant past, a day on Earth lasted just 19 hours due to the Moon having been closer to the Earth.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 13, 2023 14:45
Daylight savings: Time to roll back the clock. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Daylight savings: Time to roll back the clock.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

If you think you need more hours per day to accomplish everything you have to do, think about the deep past in Earth’s history. Then, there were only 19 hours in a day instead of 24. It's tough accomplishing everything we want to get done in a day.

But it would have been even more difficult had we lived earlier in Earth's history.

Day length was shorter because the Moon was closer.

Why did Earth once have 19-hour days?

“Over time, the Moon has stolen Earth’s rotational energy to boost it into a higher orbit farther from Earth,” said Prof. Ross Mitchell, a geophysicist at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. He was the lead author of a new study published under the title “Mid-Proterozoic day length stalled by tidal resonance” in Nature Geoscience.

The new study supports the idea that Earth’s rise to modern oxygen levels had to wait for longer days for photosynthetic bacteria to generate more oxygen each day.

Illustrative images of time (credit: JON TYSON/UNSPLASH)Illustrative images of time (credit: JON TYSON/UNSPLASH)

“Most models of Earth's rotation predict that day length was consistently shorter and shorter going back in time," said Uwe Kirscher, co-author of the study and a research fellow now at Curtin University in Australia. But a slow and steady change in day length going back in time is not what Mitchell and Kirscher found.

In past decades, to measure day length, geologists used records from special sedimentary rocks preserving very fine-scale layering in tidal mud flats and counted the number of sedimentary layers per month caused by tidal fluctuations. That made it possible to know the number of hours in an ancient day. But such tidal records are rare, and those preserved are often disputed. 

Fortunately, there’s another way to estimate day length. Cyclostratigraphy is a geologic method that uses rhythmic sedimentary layering to detect astronomical “Milankovitch” cycles that reflect how changes in Earth's orbit and rotation affect climate. “Two Milankovitch cycles – precession and obliquity – are related to the wobble and tilt of Earth’s rotation axis in space. The faster rotation of early Earth can therefore be detected in shorter precession and obliquity cycles in the past,” Kirschner explained.

The two took advantage of a recent proliferation of Milankovitch records, with over half of the data for ancient times generated in the past seven years. “We realized that it was finally time to test a kind of fringe, but completely reasonable, alternative idea about Earth's paleorotation,” said Mitchell.

One unproven theory is that day length might have stalled at a constant value in Earth’s distant past. In addition to tides in the ocean caused by the pull of the Moon, Earth also has solar tides related to the atmosphere heating up during daytime. Solar atmospheric tides are not as strong as lunar oceanic tides, but this would not always have been the case. When Earth was rotating faster in the past, the tug of the Moon would have been much weaker. Unlike the pull of the Moon, the Sun’s tide instead pushes Earth, so while the Moon slows Earth’s rotation down, the Sun speeds it up.

“Because of this, if in the past, these two opposite forces had become been equal to each other, such a tidal resonance would have caused the length of Earth’s day to stop changing and to have remained constant for some time,” Kirscher said – and that’s exactly what the new data compilation showed.

Earth’s day length appears to have stopped its long-term increase and flatlined at about 19 hours roughly between two to one billion years ago,” Mitchell noted.



Tags history science scientific study Time The moon
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

IDF soldiers protest conditions along Egyptian border after deadly attack

SOLDIERS FROM the coed Bardelas infantry battalion train near the Israeli-Egyptian border.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by