The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA's Curiosity rover sends back 'postcard' of Martian 'sunrise'

The photos were originally taken in black and white, by the Curiosity’s navigation cameras, but they had color added later on Earth. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 16, 2023 03:03

Updated: JUNE 16, 2023 03:09
NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene. (photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)
NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
(photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Nasa’s Curiosity Mars rover captured a ‘postcard’ picture of the Marker Brand Valley, thanks to a new update that it received in April, according to a press release on June 13.

The photos, which were originally taken in black and white, by the Curiosity’s navigation cameras had color added later on Earth. 

The photos had been taken on April 8 at 9:20 AM and 3:40 PM local Mars time. Having been taken at different times of the day, the different lighting created a picturesque scene. Blue was added to the photos taken in the morning, and yellow to those taken in the afternoon. The photos were then edited together on Earth.

"Anyone who's been to a national park knows the scene looks different in the morning than it does in the afternoon," said Doug Ellison, a Curiosity engineer.

 "Capturing two times of day provides dark shadows because the lighting is coming in from the left and the right, like you might have on a stage—but instead of stage lights, we're relying on the sun."

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene. (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene. (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

"Mars' shadows get sharper and deeper when there's low dust and softer when there's lots of dust," Ellison added.

The rover, which has been exploring Mars since 2012, took a similar picture in November 2021.

What do the images show?

The image shows the foothills of Mount Sharp in the valley, which have a height of 3 miles. The clear weather also allowed for another mountain to be seen in the distance, this one 54 miles away.

The postcard shows the rover’s three antennas and nuclear-power source. 

The Marker Band Valley is also known as “sulfate-bearing region.” The rover has found evidence that there had once been a lake there.

Deeper into the valley, the rover has found two hills which were named “Boliver” and “Deepdale,” between which lies the "Paraitepuy Pass."



Tags photography space NASA Mars
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Israel received critical Iran intel from IDF soldier's 15-year side project

IDF SWO (res.) E. is seen meeting with senior military officials to discuss Iran in this undated photo.
5

What’s it like to fly an F-35 fighter jet? Test pilot answers questions

AN F-35 jet.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by