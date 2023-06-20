The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA’s Juno mission captures lightning on Jupiter

A striking image from NASA's Juno mission shows lightning on Jupiter's surface.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 05:06
Image of lightning on Jupiter captured by NASA. (photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SWRI/MSSS)
Image of lightning on Jupiter captured by NASA.
(photo credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SWRI/MSSS)

NASA’s Juno mission to Jupiter, which began August, 2011 and has been extended until September, 2025, captured an image of a lightning strike near Jupiter’s north pole.

The spacecraft first captured this striking shot on December 20, 2020, when Juno completed its 31st close flyby of Jupiter. 

Juno was just about 19,900 (32,000 kilometers) miles above the planet's cloud tops at the time, at a latitude of about 78 degrees as it approached the planet, according to a NASA news release

Raw data from the JunoCam instrument aboard the spacecraft was processed in 2022 by citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill and thus the final image was developed.

The image, which has gone viral, shows the vibrant green glow of a lightning strike within a massive, swirling vortex. 

Illustration using data obtained by NASA's Juno mission to depict high-altitude electrical storms on Jupiter. (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Heidi N. Becker/Koji Kuramura)Illustration using data obtained by NASA's Juno mission to depict high-altitude electrical storms on Jupiter. (credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt/Heidi N. Becker/Koji Kuramura)

Striking similarities between Earth and Jupiter

NASA explained that lightning on Earth originates from water clouds and happens most frequently near the equator, while on Jupiter, lightning occurs in clouds containing an ammonia-water solution and happens most frequently near the planet’s poles. 

This has given scientists valuable insight into the similarities between lightning on Earth and Jupiter. While they occur in similar ways, they strike in very different locations on each planet. 

Over the course of the next months, Juno's orbits will repeatedly bring it close to Jupiter as the spacecraft passes over the giant planet's side, which will provide additional opportunities for Juno's instruments to capture more lightning strikes as they happen.

Jupiter, the fifth planet from the sun and the largest planet in the solar system, is a massive celestial body with a diameter of approximately 88,850 miles (143,000 km). It is predominantly made up of hydrogen and helium, along with small amounts of other gases and its vibrant appearance comes from its characteristic stripes and the occasional storms which are visible on the planet’s surface. 

The discoveries from the Juno mission so far have taught scientists a lot about Jupiter’s atmosphere and interior, such as revealing an atmospheric weather layer that extends past its water clouds, and a deep interior with a dense core of heavy elements. 



Tags space NASA Jupiter
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by