The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Flat Earthers confirm round shape with costly experiment

A researcher's attempt to prove the flat Earth theory backfires, providing evidence to the contrary in a viral experiment.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 22, 2023 17:26
View of the Earth from outer space (photo credit: PXHERE)
View of the Earth from outer space
(photo credit: PXHERE)

The belief in a flat Earth has gained traction over the years, leading to numerous attempts to prove this theory. However, a recent experiment conducted by a flat Earth proponent has inadvertently debunked their own claims.

The experiment, captured in the Netflix documentary "Behind the Curve," has garnered attention as it highlights the contradictory results. Despite the evidence, some steadfast believers remain unconvinced.

The theory that refuses to disappear

Over time, the number of flat Earth supporters has steadily increased, perpetuating the idea that our planet is not spherical. Numerous arguments have been put forth, such as the notion that straight airplane flights substantiate a flat Earth.

however, pilots' testimonies debunked this claim, revealing the constant adjustments required to navigate the Earth's curved surface. Additionally, skeptics have questioned the authenticity of footage captured by astronauts, even though ample evidence supports its credibility. Despite counterarguments, proponents of the flat Earth theory remain resolute.

One determined flat Earth believer embarked on an ambitious experiment documented in the 2018 Netflix film "Behind the Curve." Recently, this experiment has gained viral attention due to its unintended outcome. Estimates suggest that approximately $20,000 was invested (equivalent to 75,000 shekels) to produce an experiment intended to irrefutably prove the flat Earth concept.

The researcher set up an experiment within a dark room, capturing a light beam passing through two holes in parallel walls. On the opposite side, a person with a flashlight would direct the light through the holes, with a camera positioned 5 meters above the ground and 15 meters away from the flashlight.

The experiment aimed to yield straightforward results: if the light reached the camera, it would indicate equal distances between the flashlight, holes, and camera above the ground, supporting the notion of a flat Earth. Conversely, if the light remained unseen and required an elevated flashlight position, it would imply varying distances from the ground and suggest a spherical Earth.

The outcome of the experiment proved to be an ironic twist. As the light failed to reach the camera when placed at the same height of 5 meters above the ground, the flat Earth proponent uncomfortably muttered, "interesting... very interesting." This unexpected revelation highlighted the contradiction between the researcher's expectations and the actual results.

Unyielding belief despite contrary evidence

The video of the experiment quickly went viral, generating a plethora of comments from viewers who were astounded by the researcher's refusal to accept the evidence contradicting his own theory. Observers expressed their amusement at witnessing the dissolution of his entire worldview, while others questioned his lack of explanation for the experiment's outcome.

The failed experiment intended to provide unequivocal evidence supporting a flat Earth inadvertently proved the Earth's spherical nature. Despite the results, the unwavering belief in a flat Earth persists among some individuals. This intriguing case serves as a reminder of the complexities of human perspectives and the challenges of confronting deeply entrenched beliefs.



Tags netflix Flat Earth Theory conspiracy theories Earth
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
4

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by