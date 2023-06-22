Flat Earthers confirm round shape with costly experiment

The belief in a flat Earth has gained traction over the years, leading to numerous attempts to prove this theory. However, a recent experiment conducted by a flat Earth proponent has inadvertently debunked their own claims.

The experiment, captured in the Netflix documentary "Behind the Curve," has garnered attention as it highlights the contradictory results. Despite the evidence, some steadfast believers remain unconvinced.

The theory that refuses to disappear

Over time, the number of flat Earth supporters has steadily increased, perpetuating the idea that our planet is not spherical. Numerous arguments have been put forth, such as the notion that straight airplane flights substantiate a flat Earth.

however, pilots' testimonies debunked this claim, revealing the constant adjustments required to navigate the Earth's curved surface. Additionally, skeptics have questioned the authenticity of footage captured by astronauts, even though ample evidence supports its credibility. Despite counterarguments, proponents of the flat Earth theory remain resolute.

One determined flat Earth believer embarked on an ambitious experiment documented in the 2018 Netflix film "Behind the Curve." Recently, this experiment has gained viral attention due to its unintended outcome. Estimates suggest that approximately $20,000 was invested (equivalent to 75,000 shekels) to produce an experiment intended to irrefutably prove the flat Earth concept.

The researcher set up an experiment within a dark room, capturing a light beam passing through two holes in parallel walls. On the opposite side, a person with a flashlight would direct the light through the holes, with a camera positioned 5 meters above the ground and 15 meters away from the flashlight.

The experiment aimed to yield straightforward results: if the light reached the camera, it would indicate equal distances between the flashlight, holes, and camera above the ground, supporting the notion of a flat Earth. Conversely, if the light remained unseen and required an elevated flashlight position, it would imply varying distances from the ground and suggest a spherical Earth.

The outcome of the experiment proved to be an ironic twist. As the light failed to reach the camera when placed at the same height of 5 meters above the ground, the flat Earth proponent uncomfortably muttered, "interesting... very interesting." This unexpected revelation highlighted the contradiction between the researcher's expectations and the actual results.

Unyielding belief despite contrary evidence

The video of the experiment quickly went viral, generating a plethora of comments from viewers who were astounded by the researcher's refusal to accept the evidence contradicting his own theory. Observers expressed their amusement at witnessing the dissolution of his entire worldview, while others questioned his lack of explanation for the experiment's outcome.

The failed experiment intended to provide unequivocal evidence supporting a flat Earth inadvertently proved the Earth's spherical nature. Despite the results, the unwavering belief in a flat Earth persists among some individuals. This intriguing case serves as a reminder of the complexities of human perspectives and the challenges of confronting deeply entrenched beliefs.