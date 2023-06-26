The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

This app can turn smartphones into thermometers to detect fevers

The app is the first to use existing phone sensors and screens to estimate whether people have fevers, but needs more training data to be widely used.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 26, 2023 09:49
A team led by researchers at the University of Washington has created an app — FeverPhone — that transforms smartphones into thermometers without adding new hardware. To take someone’s temperature, the screen of a smartphone is held to a patient's forehead. (photo credit: Dennis Wise/University of Washington)
A team led by researchers at the University of Washington has created an app — FeverPhone — that transforms smartphones into thermometers without adding new hardware. To take someone’s temperature, the screen of a smartphone is held to a patient's forehead.
(photo credit: Dennis Wise/University of Washington)

Home thermometers – a strip placed on the forehead or a digital one put under the tongue – are not very accurate, and if it runs on a battery that died, one can desperately search for a working device if detecting a fever is urgent. 

As a fever is the most commonly cited symptom of COVID-19 and an early sign of many other viral infections, a better way should be found. As patients increasingly consult their doctors over the Internet, they should be able to tell them if they have a fever. 

To deal with this problem, a team led by researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle has created an app called FeverPhone that turns smartphones into thermometers without adding new hardware. Instead, it uses the phone’s touchscreen and its existing battery temperature sensors to gather data that a machine learning model uses to estimate people’s core body temperatures.

When the researchers tested FeverPhone on 37 patients in an emergency department, the app estimated core body temperatures with accuracy comparable to some consumer thermometers. 

The team recently published its findings in Proceedings of the ACM on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies under the title “FeverPhone: Accessible Core-Body Temperature Sensing for Fever Monitoring Using Commodity Smartphones.”

A worker uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a customer as she enters a Starbucks shop as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 30, 2020. (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/ REUTERS)A worker uses a thermometer to check the temperature of a customer as she enters a Starbucks shop as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 30, 2020. (credit: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/ REUTERS)

“As an undergraduate, I was doing research in a lab where we wanted to show that you could use the temperature sensor in a smartphone to measure air temperature,” said lead author and doctoral student Joseph Breda, “When I came to the University of Washington, my adviser and I wondered how we could apply a similar technique for health. We decided to measure fever in an accessible way. The primary concern with temperature isn’t that it’s a difficult signal to measure; it’s just that people don’t have thermometers.” 

Using the phone's hardware to measure fever

The app is the first to use existing phone sensors and screens to estimate whether people have fevers. It needs more training data to be widely used, Breda said, but for doctors, the potential of such technology is exciting.

“People come to the emergency room all the time saying, ‘I think I was running a fever.’ And that’s very different than saying ‘I was running a fever,’ ” added Dr. Mastafa Springston, a co-author on the study and a clinical instructor at the emergency medicine department in the university’s School of Medicine. “In a wave of influenza, for instance, people may take five days or even a week to run to the emergency room, so if people could share fever results with public health agencies through the app, this earlier sign could help us intervene much sooner.” 

Clinical-grade thermometers use tiny sensors known as thermistors to estimate body temperature. Off-the-shelf smartphones also happen to contain thermistors; they’re mostly used to monitor the temperature of the battery.

But the UW researchers realized they could use these sensors to track heat transfer between a person and a phone. The phone touchscreen could sense skin-to-phone contact, and the thermistors could gauge the air temperature and the rise in heat when the phone touched a body.

To test this idea, the team started by gathering data in a lab. To simulate a warm forehead, the researchers heated a plastic bag of water with a sous-vide machine (water oven, which is like a slow cooker that heats liquids without them evaporating) and pressed phone screens against the bag. To account for variations in circumstances, such as different people using different phones, the researchers tested three phone models and also added accessories such as a screen protector and a case and changed the pressure on the phone. 

The researchers used the data from different test cases to train a machine-learning model that used complex interactions to estimate body temperature. Since the sensors are supposed to gauge the phone’s battery heat, the app tracks how quickly the phone heats up and then uses the touchscreen data to account for how much of that comes from a person touching it. 

They then tested the app on people, taking FeverPhones to the School of Medicine’s emergency department for a clinical trial to compare its temperature estimates against an oral thermometer reading. They recruited 37 participants, 16 of whom had at least a mild fever. Participants pressed the touchscreen against their foreheads for about 90 seconds, which the researchers found to be the ideal time to sense body heat transferring to the phone. 

Overall, FeverPhone estimated patient core body temperatures with an average error of about 0.23 degrees Celsius, which is in the clinically acceptable range of 0.5 C.

The researchers have highlighted a few areas for further investigation – they didn’t include participants with severe fevers above 38.6 C. because these temperatures are easy to diagnose and because sweaty skin tends to confound other skin-contact thermometers, according to the team. 

“We started with smartphones since they’re ubiquitous and easy to get data from,” Breda concluded. “I’m already working on seeing if we can get a similar signal with a smartwatch.”



Tags health hi-tech technology smartphone Fever
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by