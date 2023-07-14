The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

DNA evidence triples prosecution rates in criminal cases - study

DNA evidence is a potent tool, but it isn’t infallible; so its use in the legal system must be carefully considered.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 14, 2023 12:04

Updated: JULY 14, 2023 12:52
DNA, where genetics live. (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
DNA, where genetics live. (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

In the pursuit of justice, law enforcement agencies depend heavily on forensic evidence, with DNA testing serving as the cornerstone of modern investigations. While the scientific and technological advancements in DNA testing have been extensively studied, there is little evidence about how the availability of DNA evidence influences prosecutors’ decisions to move cases forward.

Now, a study conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) sheds light on the impact of DNA profiles on prosecutorial decisions in the criminal justice system. The study, titled “The role of DNA in criminal indictments in Israel” was published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences.”

The research team included Esther Buchnik of HU’s Institute of Criminology; HU Profs. Avi Domb and Nir Treves; Dr. Ron Gafny of the Israel Police’s Division of Identification and Forensic Science; and

Prof. Barak Ariel of the Institute of Criminology at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

Legal scholars have long observed that the “Queen of Evidence” in police investigations is the confession. The criminal justice system broadly consented to this view, and when suspects admitted guilt, the case was substantially more likely to be prosecuted in a court of law, and the courts and juries in countries with a jury system were equally likely to convict based on a confession.

Israelis walking in front of the entrance to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Israelis walking in front of the entrance to the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The fundamental view was that the innocent does not take responsibility for crimes they did not commit. Therefore, a case in which a suspect confessed was usually a guarantee for a conviction, especially if accompanied by a plea bargain.  

But the release last March by an Israeli court of Roman Zadorov, who was incarcerated for 16 years after he admitted he was the murderer of 13-year-old Tair Rada and was convicted of the brutal act but then said he had lied and was innocent. The judges ruled two to one that there was reasonable doubt Zadorov was the culprit.

The impetus for looking at wrongful convictions

It was not until the influential movement of the global “Innocence Project” that researchers got a closer look at the making of justice and the potential for wrongfully convicting people based on their confessions.

To fill this knowledge gap, the researchers created a unique database by combining data from the Israel Police’s Forensics Division, which documented the presence or absence of almost 10,000 DNA profiles in criminal cases with data on each case’s subsequent indictment decision between 2008 and 2019.

This extensive dataset’s analysis yielded significant insights into the impact of DNA evidence on criminal prosecutions. The researchers discovered that 15% of all criminal cases presented to the prosecutor’s office were ultimately prosecuted. In stark contrast, the criminal justice system advanced 55% of cases with DNA profiles, showing the significant influence DNA evidence has on prosecutors’ decisions.

The findings highlight the importance of using a scientific approach to prosecute offenders and recognize the value DNA evidence brings to the criminal justice system – but the researchers caution against the indiscriminate use of DNA evidence and emphasize the necessity of prudence.

DNA evidence is a potent tool, they said, but it isn’t infallible; so its use in the legal system must be carefully considered. The study encourages a balanced approach that harnesses the benefits of DNA evidence while acknowledging its limitations.

This research contributes to the ongoing dialogue surrounding the role of forensic evidence in criminal investigations, specifically highlighting the impact of DNA profiles on prosecution decisions in Israel. The findings have implications for law enforcement agencies, legal professionals, and policymakers involved in the pursuit of justice.



Related Tags
law
dna
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
4

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by