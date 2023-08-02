The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Why big cat species should not be declawed - study

Such big cats include lions and tigers that should not go through the process of onychectomy, researchers say.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 08:41
A lion and a lioness play inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya, January 6, 2021. (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
A lion and a lioness play inside the Nairobi National Park, Kenya, January 6, 2021.
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

Declawing large and exotic cats is detrimental to their health, according to a new study published on Sunday.

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Animals, advises against declawing larger cat species such as lions or tigers, as previous acts of declawing non-domesticated cats show that the animal's muscles are lighter and weaker in most cases after the procedure, which will "probably have even more functionally devastating consequences for these species," the study says.

The act of declawing removes not just the animal's claw, but also the bone which it grows from. As larger cats have a higher foot pressure, any surgery involving declawing the animal would have a larger effect.

The surgery and process of declawing cats is known as "onychectomy." It most commonly performed on house cats to keep them from scratching people and furniture.

Adam Hartstone-Rose, the study's corresponding author and professor of biological sciences at North Carolina State University, stated that "what people might not realize is that declawing a cat is not like trimming our fingernails; rather, it is removing part or all of the last bone of each digit.

One of the young lion siblings is pictured through a glass window at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020. Picture taken December 18, 2020. (credit: ANNEGET HILSE/REUTERS)One of the young lion siblings is pictured through a glass window at the Zoo in Berlin, Germany, December 18, 2020. Picture taken December 18, 2020. (credit: ANNEGET HILSE/REUTERS)

"Like us, each cat finger has three bones, and declawing is literally cutting that third bone off at the joint.”

Why were large cat species declawed?

Many cat owners will decide to declaw their pets, but declawing has also been performed on animals that are non-domesticated and larger. This is done to extend the period of time of safe interactions between humans and animals - which is usually done for entertainment purposes, the study says.

"What people might not realize is that declawing a cat is not like trimming our fingernails; rather, it is removing part or all of the last bone of each digit."

Adam Hartstone-Rose

The researchers examined the forearms of cats - many clawed and others declawed to determine the muscle strength of declawed cats. Prior to this study, the muscle tissue of large cats after an onychectomy had never been studied.

Researchers state in the study that declawing non-domesticated large cats is bad for them because their new deficiencies have not been "compensated for in biomechanically disadvantaged larger felids."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
2

Israel's reasonableness standard law takes effect amid protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits between Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant at the Knesset plenum in Jerusalem July 24, 2023
3

Another 10,000 IDF reservists announce they won't serve anymore

10,000 reservists announce that they won't serve anymore in protest of the judicial reform.
4

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
5

What will a divided Israel and Judea look like?

A VIEW of the settlement of Eli, in Samaria. Yesha Council deputy head Yigal Dilmoni said yesterday that turning Judea and Samaria into ‘Gush Dan east’ could significantly help the country’s housing problems.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by