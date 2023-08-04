The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

How did people in the Bronze Age get weapons from space? - study

An arrowhead from 900-800 BCE was found to be made of materials not naturally found on Earth.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 00:51

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2023 01:01
Arrowhead found in Norwegian mountains after a glacier melted. (photo credit: Glacier Archaeology Program)
Arrowhead found in Norwegian mountains after a glacier melted.
(photo credit: Glacier Archaeology Program)

Geologists and historians have discovered an arrowhead constructed from meteoritic iron, according to a new study published on July 25.

The peer-reviewed study, published in the academic Journal of Archaeological Science, analyzed the arrowhead which was being held in the Bern History Museum.

The arrowhead’s material was found to be partially made of aluminum-26 isotopes, which is a material that is not naturally found on Earth. Further testing showed that metals included an iron and nickel alloy, which has only been detected in meteorites. 

Stargazing and looking for meteor showers in the Arava, Israel (credit: Freddy Naftali) Stargazing and looking for meteor showers in the Arava, Israel (credit: Freddy Naftali)

Where did the arrowhead come from?

While it is incredibly likely that the materials of the arrowhead came from space, it is believed that the weapon was once used by Earthlings. More specifically, a group of individuals that existed in Mörigen, Lake of Biel in Switzerland  during the Bronze Age, from 900-800 BCE.

The Twannberg meteorite had crashed into Earth less than 5 miles from where the arrowhead had been found. However, despite initial theories that this was the source of the material, the concentrations of germanium and nickel on the arrowhead did not match the Twannberg.

Failing to match the arrowhead to the Twannberg meteorite, the researchers began analyzing other meteors that fell during that time period. Through this analysis, they realized that a meteorite from Estonia was the most likely source for the arrowhead. This proved that there was a large amount of trade occurring throughout the Bronze Age in Central Europe.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by