UFO enthusiast: Alien spotted watching NASA probe on Mars

UFO enthusiasts and researchers are convinced that they have discovered an alien in an official NASA image.

The image in question depicts a small, indistinct figure with a pink body situated on the rocky surface of Mars. Although NASA released the original image in April 2021, it was only recently found by self-proclaimed UFO and alien expert Scott Warning.

Referring to the mysterious figure, Warning said: "Anyone familiar with my research knows that I meticulously study NASA images like this one. Well, I stumbled upon this particular picture, and I believe it is unquestionable proof of extraterrestrial existence. You can clearly see a figure reclining on the rock, observing the spacecraft from a distance. This figure has a pink torso, a distinct neck and face, and appears to be wearing a dark suit. There's even a grey object on its shoulder, resembling a backpack."

Warning immediately uploaded this image to his blog, UFO Sightings Daily, where he meticulously analyzed it. Based on his observations, he concluded that the creature captured in the image stands at approximately 30 cm tall and was lying down while observing the probe. There are even footprints behind it, leading to the spot where it chose to recline.

Are you convinced?

CNET's space expert points out that Mars is an incredibly inhospitable place, and to date, scientists have not discovered any evidence of ancient microbial life there, despite ongoing research.

Of course, critics may argue that this alleged alien figure is simply a rock formation that bears a resemblance to an extraterrestrial being. However, why let facts dampen this fascinating idea?

Advertisement

This phenomenon is actually known as pareidolia.

It refers to a psychological tendency where individuals perceive vague stimuli as familiar and meaningful. It involves the brain's cognitive bias of recognizing familiar patterns in unclear pictures and objects, particularly in terms of identifying the appearance of faces within such stimuli. A prime example of pareidolia is the human inclination to recognize face-like shapes or figures in the lunar or Martian surface features.