Giant asteroid passes close to Earth, potential danger averted

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that asteroid 139622 (2001 QQ142), measuring 1.2 kilometers in diameter, passed near Earth last Wednesday at approximately 21:00 UTC. The asteroid reached a distance of about 5.5 million kilometers from our planet.

Asteroids and space rocks that come within a distance of up to 0.05 astronomical units (AU), equivalent to about 7.5 million kilometers, are considered risky. Scientists estimate that asteroid 139622 had a diameter ranging from 540 to 1,200 meters and was traveling at a speed of 6.66 kilometers per second. It was initially discovered on August 22, 2001 and returned to the view of researchers after completing one orbit around the sun, 22 years later.

Danger averted

While the asteroid did pass by Earth without posing any danger, it fell into the category of "potentially hazardous objects" due to its relatively close proximity. NASA scientists will have to monitor its trajectory to ensure the safety of our planet in the future.

Although asteroids approaching Earth are relatively common, most of them burn up upon entering the atmosphere, posing no threat to humanity.

However, larger asteroids can cause significant destruction upon impact, such as the one that struck Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula about 66 million years ago, believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs inhabiting the Earth during that time.