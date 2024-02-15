Fruits and vegetables are expensive enough, and often, they go bad on the kitchen counter or in the refrigerator before we’ve even had the chance to eat them. Extending their shelf life has long challenged researchers with little breakthroughs in recent years. Now, doctoral student Belal Abu Salha at the chemistry department at Bar-Ilan University (BIU) in Ramat Gan has developed a process of coating fruits and vegetables with edible nanoparticles using sonochemistry. His research was sparked on his family’s strawberry farm in the Golan Heights, where he pondered how he could prolong the freshness of fruit from the moment picked until the moment eaten. “I used sonication – a process of applying ultrasound energy in a liquid, to develop nano-coated particles from chitosan. Chitosan is a natural substance derived from polymers such as chitin, polysaccharides, and proteins,” explained Abu Salha.

Chitosan is used for high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, healing wounds on the battlefield, and a plethora of purposes. But so far, there is no concrete scientific evidence to support many of its additional uses.

“Sonochemistry allows the chitosan particles to embed into the surface of the fruit and coat it quickly and efficiently, and the coating significantly decreases the damage to the fruit caused by fungi and bacteria.” The process can be used as a safe substitute for current methods to preserve produce. The coating significantly reduces damage caused by bacteria and fungi, thus extending shelf life and preserving fresh taste and quality. On another positive note, chitosan is environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

Chemistry Prof. Aharon Gedanken developed the sonication method and advised Abu Shilha throughout his research. According to him, “When you bombard a liquid solution with high-frequency sound waves in a process called ultra-sonication, the solution swirls rapidly, and masses of microscopic bubbles are formed that collapse into themselves. When the collapse occurs near a solid surface, like a strawberry or even a millimeter grain of the material, liquid streams move to the surface of the solid at a very high speed and toss the particles from the solution onto the surface at enormous speeds. The particles are embedded in the solid and cannot be removed, even by washing it. In this way, it’s possible to assign a solid with properties it didn’t have in the first place – antibacterial properties or resistance properties, for example. This is how antibacterial substances can be embedded in fruits and vegetables or any other material.” A vendor stands behind a cart as he sells strawberries at a market in Jerusalem's Old City (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)