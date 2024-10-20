Cannabis and psychosis: Study shows use of high-potency cannabis leaves mark on DNA - study

The use of high-potency cannabis leaves a distinct mark on DNA, specifically in people who have experienced psychosis, according to a study published in Molecular Psychiatry on Wednesday.

This discovery may help identify people at a higher risk of developing psychotic disorders related to cannabis use, the study noted.

Researchers from the Genetic and Psychosis study in south London, alongside the EU-GEI study, found that regular use of high-potency cannabis, along with THC (the primary psychoactive ingredient in cannabis) concentrations of 10% or more, significantly altered DNA patterns, particularly in genes related to energy and immune system functions.

Changes in DNA

The study took data from 239 people who experienced their first psychotic episode and 443 healthy volunteers across multiple countries, including the UK, France, and Spain.

Around 38 percent of participants used cannabis more than once a week, and most had been consuming high-potency cannabis frequently and had started at a younger age. A DNA analysis of the remains of four individuals from Tylos-period Bahrain (300 BCE to 600 CE), the first ancient genomes from Eastern Arabia, revealed the malaria-protective G6PD Mediterranean mutation in three samples. Illustrative. (credit: INGIMAGE)

The study involved DNA analyses of various parts of the whole genome. Researchers focused on several biological and environmental factors that could have influenced the results, including age, gender, ethnicity, tobacco use, and the cellular composition of each blood sample.

Study findings

Results showed that cannabis users who had never experienced psychosis showed different DNA changes than those who had, meaning that cannabis could alter DNA in ways that increase susceptibility to psychotic disorders.

According to the research, individuals using high-potency cannabis daily are five times more likely to develop psychosis compared to non-users.

Symptoms of drug-related psychosis could include hallucinations and paranoia, which can be debilitating in one's daily life.

These alterations of DNA showed how external factors (like drug use) can alter how genes work. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

With more people using high-potency cannabis, researchers hope that this study will help to develop prevention strategies for psychotic disorders.