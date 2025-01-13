Literal copycats: Felines use facial mimicry to bond, study finds

Cats mimic each other’s facial expressions to communicate and develop deeper bonds with one another, a new study from the University of Haifa published last week found.

By using Artificial Intelligence to study cats’ facial mimicry, researchers at the Israeli institution’s Tech4Animals Laboratory in the Department of Information Systems at the university were able to observe the cats learning to empathize and fostering close ties with each other.

According to the study published in Nature Scientific Reports, this is the first time scientists have been able to analyze facial mimicry – which humans and other mammals constantly use for socialization – in felines.

“Our study reveals that cats are much more social than we initially thought,” Professor Anna Samansky, co-author of the study and head of the Tech4Animals Laboratory, said. “Their facial expressions and language are critical tools for bonding with each other.”

While cats are typically thought of as aloof and independent, this study indicates that cats are social creatures as well, with highly complex communication patterns, the researchers noted. Bear Perets. (credit: Shir Perets)

Facial mimicry is used primarily in paw-sitive interactions

The study contributed to the belief that cats, like many other mammals, are capable of exhibiting Rapid Facial Mimicry (RFM), which is used to strengthen social bonds between friends, mates, and kin.

The study was conducted by observing over 50 adult domestic shorthaired cats over the course of a year.

By using AI models to analyze cats' facial expressions, researchers were able to deduce that cats tend to rapidly mimic each other's expressions during positive interactions, such as play.

However, during negative interactions, such as fights, cats were more likely to display independent behavior.

"Understanding cats’ facial language can help cat owners better understand their pets’ emotions and improve interactions with them,” explained Prof. Samansky. “Identification of rapid mimicry patterns can serve as a tool for diagnosing levels of bonding between cats, which is especially important when housing cats together or adapting them for adoption.”