Ben-Gurion University launches first Israeli urban research lab in partnership with MIT

The Negev Urban Research Lab (NUR), the first of its kind in Israel, has been launched by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba as part of MIT’s City Science Network on Sunday.

With ten labs operating worldwide, NUR is a collaboration between the City Science Group at MIT, Ben-Gurion University, the School of Design and Architecture at Sami Shamoon College of Engineering in Ashdod, and numerous government ministries.

Established as part of Government Decision 625 for the development of the Negev, the lab will focus on providing solutions to urban and spatial issues through advanced technology.

"The Israeli landscape is fraught with challenges, some global such as the climate crisis, and others unique such as the demographic challenge. We have much to learn from other places in the world, and the world has much to learn from the Negev,” Architect Merav Idit Battat, head of the lab, said.

“During a difficult and complex time for Israel, together with all our partners, we have established a center aimed at planning for a better, more just, and sustainable future through multidisciplinary collaborative platforms and the development of innovative data-driven tools." Ben-Gurion University of the Negev President Prof. Chamovitz and BGU VP for Regional and Industrial Development Prof. Dan Blumberg in the NUR Lab. (credit: DANI MACHLIS/BEN-GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)

Although located in the Negev, the lab will conduct operations throughout Israel, connecting academics, engineers, entrepreneurs, and designers with local authorities, government ministries, and communities to further innovation of data-based processes and tools.

Innovative digitization

"NUR serves as a unique platform for innovative research amidst the urban challenges characterizing life on the desert’s edge. By combining innovative approaches to digitization, data analysis, and advanced technologies for public participation and decision-making, we can help create sustainable and prosperous cities that are adapted to environmental, demographic, economic, and social changes,” Co-founder of NUR and research scientist at MIT City Science Dr. Ariel Noyman said.

“The collaboration with BGU, SCE, and international partners is a significant milestone in efforts to advance urban innovation with global impact. Amidst current challenges, NUR will lead research and action towards the rehabilitation and the future of urban life in the Negev region."