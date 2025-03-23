Promising treatment for dogs with CKD shows positive results

Dogs impacted by chronic kidney disease (CKD) can live more manageable lives thanks to a new study from experts at the Koret School of Veterinary Medicine at Hebrew University. Typically affecting older dogs, new research studies the benefits of paricalcitol, a drug used for the prevention and treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism associated with chronic kidney failure.

The study, led by Koret’s Dr. Hila Chen, recently published in the Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine, explores the possibility that paricalcitol may effectively reduce the force of secondary hyperparathyroidism coming from the disease.

Pariacalcitol is a type of vitamin D and is believed to be a positive way to manage CKD complications.

CKD is a disease where a dog’s kidneys gradually lose their ability to function. It mostly affects older dogs but can occur in younger ones too. A major complication of CKD is renal secondary hyperparathyroidism (RHPT), where the kidneys fail to regulate important minerals, leading to high parathyroid hormone (PTH) levels. This can harm bones and other organs.

The study followed 13 dogs with moderate to severe levels of CKD and were given either the vitamin D strain or a placebo over the course of twelve weeks. They received a break in between treatments, and researchers tracked kidney function, hormone levels, and mineral balance amidst treatment or placebo effect. Golden Labradoodle dog. (credit: Lopolo. Via Shutterstock)

The study found that dogs given paricalcitol had a significant reduction in PTH, improving mineral balance.

Placebo effect

Dogs taking the placebo had protein levels that worsened. On the contrary, dogs taking pariacalcitol had protein levels that remained stable amid treatment. The study reportedly had mild side effects, including mild increases in calcium levels, but with the adjustment of doses, serious complications were improved.

An unexpected finding was that there were increased levels of FGF-23, a hormone linked to kidney disease, which the researchers reportedly plan to explore.

"Our findings open the door for new therapeutic approaches in canine CKD management. While paricalcitol shows promise in reducing PTH levels and stabilizing proteinuria, it requires careful monitoring to avoid adverse effects like hypercalcemia," Dr. Chen said of the study.

Now, dogs suffering from CKD and receiving this tested treatment may have an easier experience managing it, slowing disease progression. The treatment will not be effective if a veterinarian does not properly monitor calcium levels.

With more conclusive research conducted, the possibilities of improving the health of dogs and their kidney disease experience could help create a long-term solution, saving the lives of countless pets.