A new study, from the University of Helsinki in Finland, has suggested that altering your dog’s diet can help protect them against stomach disorders when they age.

The study, published earlier this month in Scientific Reports found that giving puppies non-processed meats and dog-safe table scraps can do wonders for their health. The altered diet, at 6-18 months, can protect your dog against Chronic Enteropathy (CE) in later life.

The problem with kibble

The study noted that a lot of dry dog food, also known as “kibble”, can adversely impact your puppy’s health. Kibble is often ultra-processed and too high in carbohydrates. The study makes note that carbohydrates are not needed in a dog’s diet and may be counterproductive to their health.

CE shares a lot of similarities with the human condition of Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD.) CE can cause dogs to experience “persistent and/or recurrent vomiting, diarrhea, intestinal sounds and gas, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, nausea and/or weight loss.”

Foods that are beneficial for your dog

The study names “raw bones and cartilage, berries and [dog-safe] leftovers” to be beneficial foods to give your dog. You should discuss any diet changes with your vet.

A puppy holds onto a plush football at the ''Puppy Bowl'' in Phoenix, Arizona, January 29, 2015. Thursday's ''players'' in downtown Phoenix were all puppies - part of a drive by the Animal Planet television channel and the Arizona Humane Society to encourage adoptions ahead of the televised ''Puppy Bowl'' (credit: DANIEL WALLIS/REUTERS)

While meat may be an expensive addition to your dog's diet, there are several affordable options to promote good health in your furry best friend. Here are some options to discuss with your vet: