A new study, from the University of Helsinki in Finland, has suggested that altering your dog’s diet can help protect them against stomach disorders when they age.
The study, published earlier this month in Scientific Reports found that giving puppies non-processed meats and dog-safe table scraps can do wonders for their health. The altered diet, at 6-18 months, can protect your dog against Chronic Enteropathy (CE) in later life.
The problem with kibble
The study noted that a lot of dry dog food, also known as “kibble”, can adversely impact your puppy’s health. Kibble is often ultra-processed and too high in carbohydrates. The study makes note that carbohydrates are not needed in a dog’s diet and may be counterproductive to their health.
CE shares a lot of similarities with the human condition of Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD.) CE can cause dogs to experience “persistent and/or recurrent vomiting, diarrhea, intestinal sounds and gas, decreased appetite, abdominal pain, nausea and/or weight loss.”
Foods that are beneficial for your dog
The study names “raw bones and cartilage, berries and [dog-safe] leftovers” to be beneficial foods to give your dog. You should discuss any diet changes with your vet.
While meat may be an expensive addition to your dog's diet, there are several affordable options to promote good health in your furry best friend. Here are some options to discuss with your vet:
- Carrots, which can be very beneficial to your dog, according to AmericanKennelClub.org. Frozen carrots are often recommended for teething puppies. They are a great source of Vitamin A, potassium, and fiber.
- Pureed pumpkin, pumpkin is great for treating constipation and diarrhea in dogs and cats, according to thevetpractice.com. It is also a source of potassium and can prevent anal gland issues.
- Blueberries are great for your dog’s health. because they are high in Vitamin C, fiber and antioxidants. There is even some evidence to suggest that berries can help prevent cancer.
- Apples, which are a great source of vitamins A and C and fiber.
- Cucumbers are very good treats for overweight dogs. They are low calorie and packed with vitamins K, C, B1 and potassium, copper, magnesium and biotin.