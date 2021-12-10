On This Day: Alfred Nobel, inventor of dynamite, passes away

“All of my remaining realizable assets are to be disbursed as follows: the capital, converted to safe securities by my executors, is to constitute a fund, the interest on which is to be distributed annually as prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind”. Signed by Alfred Bernhard Nobel, November 27th, 1895.

This was the last and most important part of the will written by Alfred Nobel a year prior to his death. Nobel’s story begins on October 21st 1833, in Stockholm, Sweden, where he was born to Immanuel and Karolina Andriette Nobel. Alfred was their third son and one of eight children.

His father, Immanuel, was an engineer, architect, inventor and industrialist, who worked in the construction of bridges and buildings. Having failed in his business he filed for bankruptcy and decided to immigrate alone to the city of St. Petersburg in Russia. There, he embarked on a new career and began manufacturing military equipment for the Tzar. Among other things, he manufactured naval mines for the defense of the city’s port, a move that turned out to be highly successful and profitable, and even years later, during the Crimean War, prevented British ships from approaching the port.

But the Nobel family's romance with explosives had only just begun.

The father’s business flourished and in 1842 the entire family moved to Russia, and Alfred and his brothers received excellent private education. By seventeen, he mastered five languages – Swedish, Russian, German, French and English, and was both well-versed in English literature and showed great proficiency in physics and chemistry. His father wanted him to become an engineer like himself, and sent him on internships to chemistry labs across Europe and the United States.

Portrait of Alfred Nobel (1833-1896) by Gösta Florman (1831–1900). (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The fateful life-altering meeting

On one of his trips to Paris, young Alfred met the Italian chemist Ascanio Sobrero, who in those days had invented nitroglycerin, a powerful but unstable liquid explosive. In 1852 Alfred returned to Russia, and while helping with the family business, he continued to try and find a method for commercial manufacture of nitroglycerin, which would avoid dangerous explosions during the process of production and transport. However, following the end of the Crimean war in 1856, the Russian Army, the main client of the Nobel family business, no longer required many orders, which led to an additional bankruptcy. In 1863, Immanuel, Alfred and his brother Emil returned to Sweden. Two other brothers remained in Russia and set up a new and very successful oil business.

Alfred continued in his efforts to stabilize nitroglycerin, but a series of tragic work accidents, including one in which his brother Emil and a several workmen were killed, prompted the authorities in Stockholm to ban experiments on the problematic explosive within city limits. He did not give up, and being earnestly convinced of the mighty power of “softened” nitroglycerin to contribute to engineering enterprises and to saving human life, he transferred his laboratory to a boat on a lake and continued his efforts to stabilize the destructive liquid.

The breakthrough occurred in 1867. To stabilize the nitroglycerin, which tended to explode as a result of any light bump, Nobel mixed it with silicone-rich clay and sodium carbonate. These substances formed a mixture that was not only much more stable, but also retained the properties of nitroglycerin as a powerful explosive. In addition, the wax-like texture of the new substance enabled shaping it into sticks that could be inserted into drilling holes. Today, the clay is usually replaced with sawdust of flour.

Nobel patented the invention, calling it dynamite, inspired by the Greek word dynamis, meaning power. In order to control the timing of the explosion of the dynamite sticks, Nobel added an additional invention of his – a detonator, a small device containing gunpowder, which is activated remotely.

The dynamite and detonator had vast potential in improving the methods used for rock blasting, mining canals, digging tunnels and other engineering projects. The demand for the products rose, and Nobel’s net worth grew accordingly. He continued to develop and invent, and over the years was issued no less than 355 patents, most having to do with new explosives, and he set up 90 factories in 20 countries.

Prizes for the advancement of humankind

Nobel was a pacifist and objected to wars. When he invented dynamite, his intention was that it would help people deal with complicated tasks, but many of the factories that acquired the explosives didn’t use them to mine canals, but to produce ammunition for weapons. Nobel was criticized for this involvement in the production of weapons, and when his brother Ludwig passed away in 1888, a French newspaper mistakenly reported Alfred’s death with an obituary for the “merchant of death”.

Nobel died on December 10th 1896 at the age of 63. When his family opened his will, which he had changed numerous times during his last years of life, they were astonished to discover that he left 94 percent of his wealth to a fund that would carry his name. The amount accumulated in the fund at the time was nearly 1.7 million pounds sterling, and today is estimated to be around 500 million dollars.

From the future interest on the fund in his name, Nobel directed to give five identical monetary prizes each year to people who made a significant contribution to humankind. Today, the prize in each field is eight million Swedish kronas, which amounts to about 900 thousand dollars.

At first, these prizes were given in the fields of physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace. In 1968 the Swedish National Bank commemorated 300 years since its establishment, and donated an additional sum to the Nobel fund to grant an additional prize for people who made a significant contribution in the sciences of economics. Today it is customary to call this a Nobel prize as well, but it is actually a prize named after Nobel – even if the laureate receives an amount identical to the others.

Following appeals of family members on their near disinheritance of Nobel’s will, the first prized were given out only in 1901, five years after Nobel’s passing. Among the first laureates were Wilhelm Röntgen, who received a prize in the field of physics for discovering X-rays named for him, and Jacobus Henricus van 't Hoff who received a prize in the field of chemistry for discovering the rules governing osmotic pressure in a solution.

The death of the man mistakenly called the “death merchant” was merely the beginning of a long journey. The fund he directed to establish has given out prizes for more than a century to hundreds of scientists, thinkers and leaders who have made a significant contribution to humankind, and through their actions they were – and still are – a source of inspiration to millions of people around the world.