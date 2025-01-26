Study finds adults with ADHD may lose up to 9 years of life expectancy

A new study published in The British Journal of Psychiatry revealed that adults with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) may have a reduced life expectancy compared to those without the condition. The research found that men with ADHD lose an average of 6.78 to 7 years of life, while women lose between 8.64 and 9 years when compared to the general population.

The study, conducted by researchers at University College London (UCL), analyzed anonymous primary care data from 30,039 adults diagnosed with ADHD in the UK. This data was compared with that of nearly 300,400 individuals without ADHD, raising concerns about the under-diagnosis of the disorder. The study showed how few people with ADHD receive a diagnosis, noting that just 0.32% of the adult participants had been diagnosed with the condition.

"It is deeply concerning that some adults with diagnosed ADHD are living shorter lives than they should," said Professor Josh Stott from UCL, the senior author of the study, according to Sky News. Stott emphasized that the reduction in life expectancy for this group is disconcerting.

Dr. Liz O'Nions, lead author of the study from the UCL Department of Psychology & Language Sciences, pointed out the implications of under-diagnosis. "Only a small percentage of adults with ADHD have been diagnosed, meaning this study covers just a segment of the entire community," she said, according to The Mirror. O'Nions added that more community-based research is needed to understand the full impact on life expectancy.

The findings indicated that adults with ADHD are more likely to have mental health problems and worse physical health than those without the disorder, including anxiety, depression, self-harm, and suicide. In addition to a shorter life expectancy, adults with ADHD suffer from worse physical health outcomes, which may contribute to their reduced lifespan.

Professor Philip Asherson from King's College London discussed potential factors contributing to the premature mortality. "We know that ADHD is associated with higher rates of smoking, obesity, cardiovascular disease, and cancer among other health problems," he stated, according to IFLScience.

The study authors acknowledged that ADHD itself is unlikely to be the direct cause of lower life spans but suggested several potential explanations for the results. Professor Stott noted, "People with ADHD have many strengths and can thrive with the right support and treatment. However, they often lack support and are more likely to experience stressful life events and social exclusion, negatively impacting their health and self-esteem," as reported by People.

At present, there is insufficient recognition and treatment of ADHD in adults, contributing to unmet support needs. The study emphasized the need for more investment in mental health services to ensure people with ADHD receive the help they need.

Professor Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at The Open University, commented on the study's findings, stating that it "inevitably leaves many important questions unanswered" as a cause-and-effect relationship cannot be fully established.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq