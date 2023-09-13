NASA's independent UFO (Unidentified flying object) study team will share its findings on Thursday. According to their official website, NASA will host a media briefing at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday at the agency’s headquarters in Washington to discuss the findings from an unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) independent study team it commissioned in 2022.

About 30 minutes before the briefing, the agency will publish the team’s full report online, “which aims to inform NASA on what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP,” according to a NASA statement. “The report is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations,” they added.

NASA to create UAP roadmap

NASA defines UAP as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective. There are currently a limited number of high-quality observations of UAP, which make it impossible to draw firm scientific conclusions about their nature.

The briefing will stream live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website. Briefing participants will include Bill Nelson, NASA Administrator and David Spergel, president, Simons Foundation and chair of NASA’s UAP independent study team.

The UAP independent study team is a counsel of 16 community experts across diverse areas on matters relevant to potential methods of study for unidentified anomalous phenomena. NASA commissioned the study to examine UAP from a scientific perspective and create a roadmap for how to use data and the tools of science to move our understanding of UAP forward.