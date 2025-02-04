Israel opens Solaris, a major solar observatory, in Druze-majority town of Usfiya

Israel has just launched its first-ever solar observatory in the Druze village of Usfiya in northern Israel, the Innovation, Science, and Technology announced Monday.

Dubbed Solaris, the observatory is operated by the company Space Valley. Being open to the general public will provide a better window into the world of astronomy for the residents of Israel.

The Israel Space Agency will finance the observatory's operations for the first three years with the goal of establishing it as a major scientific hub in the region.

Located 550 meters above sea level, Solaris boasts four advanced telescopes with apochromatic lenses, meaning they are designed to bring three wavelengths of light into focus - notably, most astronomy telescopes use achromatic lenses, which only bring two wavelengths into focus.

Coupled with their hi-tech cameras and unique filters, this will allow the telescopes to study the Sun in greater depth, including its different wavelengths and different layers such as the chromosphere - the thin layer of plasma below the Sun's upper atmosphere known as the corona - and the photosphere - the sun's visible surface.

But Solaris has more than just that. It also comes equipped with a 12-inch telescope with a wide-field camera and filters that will allow for better observations of the sky, far-off stars and galaxies, and more without light pollution getting in the way.

Then there is the 180mm Maksutov-Cassegrain telescope and planetary cameras, which will let researchers take high-quality images of the Moon and other planets.

With all this, Solaris promises to be a major platform for education and research, with a particular focus on academic research into the Sun and its impact on the Earth.

Why research into the Sun is so important

The Sun is the star that Earth and the rest of the solar system revolve around. Its light and radiation provide the warmth that allows life to thrive. However, that radiation can also be dangerous, and it is only because of Earth's atmosphere and specific location in its orbit around the Sun that sunlight can be a source of nurturing and illumination rather than a harsh beam of oppressive light and deadly radiation.

But even still, solar radiation can pose risks to the general public, ranging from simple sunburns to risks of skin cancer and the rise of global temperatures as climate change progresses.

It is for this reason that solar research is so important, and learning more about how the Sun and its radiation interact with Earth is key to being able to adapt to a changing climate.

Solaris will be doing research into exactly that, and according to the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry, will be doing research into everything from how solar radiation impacts human health and the industrial and agricultural sectors to how solar radiation can impact aircraft navigation; to and what solar data can tell us about climate change. There is also the promise of studying how solar radiation can be made even more helpful by researching more into solar energy.

The observatory will host workshops, lectures, and other experiential activities for researchers, students, and the general public, aided by the world-class mobile planetarium Digistar Lite 7.

"Solaris is much more than a solar observatory. It is a window to the future, an opportunity for every boy and girl, from any background, to look past the horizon and dream big," Innovation, Science, and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement.

She further stressed the importance of constructing the facility in Usfiya, a Druze-majority town in the North.

"It is precisely here, in the social and geographical periphery, in the heart of a Druze town, that we prove that groundbreaking innovation knows no boundaries," she said, adding, "Solaris is a reminder that Israel is a powerhouse of innovation, a country that explores space, develops advanced technology, and invests in the future of the next generations."

Usfiya Local Council head Muniv Saba hailed the observatory's opening in the town and thanked the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry, Israel Space Agency, and Space Valley for their initiative and support.

"I believe in this center and its tremendous potential," Saba said, adding, "Usfiya is proud to be part of the State of Israel's scientific and space future."

Israel Space Agency Director-General Uri Oron further hailed the opening of Solaris as a groundbreaking project that puts Israel at the forefront of solar research and called it a "national asset of enormous importance."