The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

The future of personalized medicine: Technion team built blood tree from scratch

Currently, transplanted grafts need to be implanted into a healthy part of the body so that the patient can generate new blood vessels to support it.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 15:15
Engineered blood vessels in Technion study. Vascular structures in the scaffold lumen (brown) communicate with vessels located in the surrounding hydrogel (green). (photo credit: Courtesy)
Engineered blood vessels in Technion study. Vascular structures in the scaffold lumen (brown) communicate with vessels located in the surrounding hydrogel (green).
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Skin flaps, bone grafts, implanted tissue - recent advancements in medicine have changed the face of surgery in terms of autologous - meaning self - transplantations.
While extensive damage to organs once meant a nearly sure amputation or need for an external transplant, today's science focuses on harvesting cells and tissue from a person's own body to complete the injured pieces of the puzzle, using grafts and flaps to repair skin, vessels, tubes and bones.
Yet, ask any surgeon attempting to insert a flap and they would tell you that the most important - and restrictive - component of a graft's success is ample blood supply.
A team of researchers at the Technion recently found a way to meet this need. For the first time, these scientists succeeded in 3D printing a network of big and small blood vessels that could provide blood to implanted tissues just like the human body.
Up until now, medicine hasn't been able to mimic the body's ability to create a suitable hierarchy in the blood vessel tree. In our bodies, the heart pumps blood into a large tube called the aorta, which measures roughly 2-3 cm in diameter. The blood vessels then branch off into smaller and smaller tubes that are appropriate to each organ's need and capacity, until they reach minuscule arterioles of only 5 to 10 micrometers.
HUMAN BODY circulatory system showing the heart and blood vessels (credit: FLICKR) HUMAN BODY circulatory system showing the heart and blood vessels (credit: FLICKR)
Dr. Ariel Alejandro Szklanny of the Technion team, led by Professor Shulamit Levenberg, a specialist in tissue engineering, found a way to use 3D printing to form a system containing a functional combination of both the large and small vessels.
The new breakthrough may allow a tissue flap to be created in a lab already connected to a blood network suited to its size and function.
Currently, transplanted grafts need to be implanted into a healthy part of the body so that the patient can generate new blood vessels to support it; then, the graft is relocated to an affected area as healthy tissue.
The new technique could potentially eradicate this intermediate step, drastically improving recovery times and cutting down on the number of procedures a patient would need to undergo.
In his recently published study in Advanced Materials, Dr. Szklanny described how he created a polymeric scaffold filled with small holes, mimicking the large blood vessels of the body. These holes allowed the connection of smaller vessels to join into the engineered large vessels. With collagen bio-ink, the team then printed and assembled a complex network around and within the main scaffold, later covering it with endothelial (human blood vessel lining) cells. A week later, the incubated artificial apparatus joined with the cells to create a hierarchical structure just like the human blood vessel tree. 
While previous studies in this field used animal-borne collagen, the Technion team used engineered tobacco plants created by the Israeli company CollPlant.
The mesh was transplanted into a study rat and attached to the main artery in its leg. The blood through the artery spread through the network exactly as it would within the body, carrying oxygen and nutrients to the distant parts of the implanted tissue, and without any leaks.
This achievement is an important tool in the world of personalized medicine and could be a huge leap forward in tissue engineering and treatment.


Tags medicine technion science
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

On Sukkot, safety is not a luxury - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by