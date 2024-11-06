School of sharks spotted near Ashkelon power plant

About 20 sharks appeared unusually near the Rotenberg power plant in Ashkelon, drawn to the warm waters discharged by the facility’s cooling system.

The plant, operated by the Israel Electric Company (IEC), uses seawater to cool its production units. It then releases the slightly warmer water back into the sea—a temperature change that can attract fish and, in turn, the sharks.

This sighting took place Tuesday morning, creating a remarkable scene along the shores of Ashkelon.

Draw for marine life

The warm waters discharged by the plant’s cooling outlet have become a unique draw for marine life in the area, and this time, it seems, they attracted a school of sharks.

While it’s common to see sharks near Israel’s coast, they’re typically found farther north, near the Orot Rabin power plant by Hadera. A whale shark recently spotted off the coast of Eilat in southern Israel. (credit: Sagi David Kavara/Freedive Eilat)

This appearance near Ashkelon marks a relatively rare phenomenon for this southern area.