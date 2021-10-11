The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

UAE to launch mission to explore Venus, land on asteroid

Set to launch in 2028, the mission will see the UAE explore the planet Venus as well as seven asteroids before being the first Arab nation to land on an asteroid.

By AARON REICH  
OCTOBER 11, 2021 08:33
Asteroid illustrative (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Asteroid illustrative
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The United Arab Emirates is launching a new space mission, this time planning to be the first Arab nation to successfully land on an asteroid, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced over Twitter.
Tentatively set to launch in 2028 with a seven-year development time for the spacecraft, the mission will see the UAE explore the planet Venus, as well as seven asteroids, culminating in a planned landing on an asteroid itself in 2033 after a five-year journey, the Associated Press reported.
The announcement comes just one year after the successful Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), which was the culmination of six years of work and saw the Hope Probe arrive in the Martian orbit in February 2021. But according to UAE Space Agency chair Sara al-Amiri, this next mission is far more complicated. 
"When we embarked on the Emirates Mars Mission, we took on a six-year task that was in the order of five times more complex than the earth observation satellites we were developing. This mission is in the order of five times more complex than EMM," she said in a statement, according to the Khaleej Times.
Infographic showing the planned Emirates Mars Mission journey. (credit: UAE SPACE AGENCY)Infographic showing the planned Emirates Mars Mission journey. (credit: UAE SPACE AGENCY)
This new spacecraft will travel seven times the distance of the Hope Probe, with the journey stretching some 2.2 billion miles (3.6 billion kilometers) and, due to coming within 67 million miles (109 kilometers) of the Sun, will require it to have specialized thermal shielding, CNN reported.
The planned asteroid mission was lauded by UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan.
"The launch of a new project to explore Venus and the asteroid belt sets an ambitious new goal for our country’s burgeoning space program," the crown prince tweeted. 
"The UAE is determined to make a meaningful contribution to space exploration, scientific research and our understanding of the solar system."
The mission's potential to explore Venus was noted by some experts as having the potential to gain further understanding of one of Earth's closest neighbors, a planet so similar in size that NASA has noted its nickname as "Earth's twin," but whose overall climate and atmosphere are radically different.
The planet is mysterious, with NASA noting it as characterized by "a thick, toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide and it’s perpetually shrouded in thick, yellowish clouds of sulfuric acid that trap heat, causing a runaway greenhouse effect." The air pressure on the planet is intense and is 90 times greater than what can be experienced on the surface of the Earth - in fact, it is more comparable to the pressure found a mile under the ocean. It is also the hottest planet in the solar system, with surface temperatures estimated by NASA to be at about 475 degrees Celsius (900 degrees Fahrenheit), which can even melt lead.
The planet Venus (credit: Wikimedia Commons)The planet Venus (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Space agencies have sent probes to the planet in the past, and it was first scanned by a NASA probe in 1962 and later explored by others. Some of these continued recently, such as NASA's Parker Solar Probe, which has made multiple flybys of Venus in recent years. But landing missions are another story. Both the US and USSR attempted to land probes on the planet in the past, but they never lasted long, with a NASA probe landing in 1978 lasting just an hour in the intense conditions.
Despite this, many scientists see considerable value in the planet, and some even claim that microscopic life may exist in the atmosphere, though this is highly contested.
“I’m sure this will be helpful in the overall context of Venus science. It is likely to be one of several missions to Venus in the next decade,” said London's Birkbeck University's professor of planetary science and astrobiology Ian Crawford said, the National reported.
Indeed, both NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have several planned Venus missions in the coming decade.
But landing on asteroids is a far more exciting prospect for some. Three nations have landed on asteroids in the past, and many see them as possible sources for future mining operations, as these asteroids can be rich in raw materials.
Scientists continue to intensely study these objects, with NASA's upcoming Lucy mission, set to launch on October 16, is equipped with equipment to study multiple asteroids in the upcoming years.
This is not the end of the UAE's space ambitions, however, with the UAE planning to become the first Arab nation - and fourth nation worldwide - to successfully land a rover on the Moon at the end of 2022, the Khaleej Times reported.


Tags United Arab Emirates space UAE asteroid Venus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel "going up" with promising Aliyah numbers

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yaakov Hagoel

The era of aliyah is not over

 By YAAKOV HAGOEL
Mark Regev

The problem with Corbyn, AOC and left-wing antisemitism - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by