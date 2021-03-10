19 Year Old Utkarsh Raj is on Fire with E-commerce in India

E-commerce platforms are taking the digital world by storm creating opportunities for budding entrepreneurs. Utkarsh Raj is a living example of these opportunities. At the young age of 19, Utkarsh Raj created more than 30 e-commerce websites on his own, each in a different discipline. This is quite a huge achievement considering his age, but that did not come easily to him.

Utkarsh Raj had to face many ups and downs to reach where he is today. Since his childhood Utkarsh Raj was fascinated by technology. This interest led him to learn coding at the age of 12. He soon started creating apps and games that made him some money. Instead of spending his money on things a kid would crave, Utkarsh Raj started investing his money in cryptocurrencies.

He learned about e-commerce when he was 15. It all started when he saw some of his friends were buying stuff from online stores. E-commerce platforms soon caught his attention and he wanted to know more about how it all worked. After some in-depth research, Utkarsh Raj decided to explore the potential of dropshipping for two big reasons. First, dropshipping requires very little capital. Second, he had the time to invest in the model to learn how to make it work.

Within a few weeks, Utkarsh Raj started three dropshipping stores on Shopify. His main focus was to generate huge traffic for his websites to make them grow. He started using Facebook Ads to reach out to his target audience. The idea paid off and his websites started generating money. With this newfound success, Utkarsh Raj was motivated to start more dropshipping stores. At 19, Utkarsh Raj had already created more than 30 dropshipping stores on the Shopify platform and one of his stores was generating daily revenue of $50,000 to $100,000.

Utkarsh Raj stands as an inspiration to many who want to live their dreams instead of being stuck at a dead-end job. Utkarsh Raj earns six figures by using his skill and knowledge to explore digital platforms like e-commerce, cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and online marketing. He now lives the luxurious life of his dreams all because he realized his skills early in his life and set a goal for himself.

Utkarsh Raj’s journey to success was not an easy one. Besides his hard work and undying spirit to achieve his goal, he also faced challenges and bad luck. He made a few bad investments where he ended up losing all the money. However, all that could not hold him back from his accomplishments.

Utkarsh Raj loves to travel. He wants to seek happiness in experiences and not in materialistic possessions. He believes that traveling opens new avenues for him to grow as a person. Utkarsh Raj also believes that traveling helps him to discover more opportunities to expand his career.

Utkarsh Raj is a self-made rising star of e-commerce. He wants to use his knowledge and experience to help others to accomplish their goals and live their dreams.