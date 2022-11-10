The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
30 new Magen David Adom smart AEDs (automated external defibrillator) will be placed in Jerusalem

By MDA SPOKESPERSON ZAKI HELLER
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 18:07
R-L Orly Ariel, Moshe Lion, Gilles Gade and Ilan Klein

(photo credit: Sagiv Cohen)
R-L Orly Ariel, Moshe Lion, Gilles Gade and Ilan Klein
(photo credit: Sagiv Cohen)

"As a paramedic and an MDA volunteer, I know firsthand the importance of having the right equipment in critical moments," said Gilles Gade, founder and CEO of Cross River, the fintech pioneer from New Jersey, USA, and one of the leading partners in MDA's project for placing smart defibrillators in public places across Israel. In approximately 50% of the cardiac arrest cases caused by cardiac arrhythmia, the administration of an electric shock using the defibrillator from the Smart AED stations, causes the patients' heart to resume beating. This project helped save many lives in Israel

On Thursday (November 3rd) Magen David Adom Smart AED station was inaugurated in a special ceremony held at Tzahal Square in Jerusalem. This is one of  30 new stations , donated by the founder and CEO of Cross River, Mr. Gilles Gade, in collaboration with the Israeli Friends of MDA Association and the Jerusalem Municipality, which will be placed throughout the Israeli capital and help save the lives of residents and tourists of Jerusalem and the surrounding area.

There are over 1,000 smart Magen David Adom defibrillator stations across Israel. The 30 new stations will be in addition to the 66 MDA smart AED life –saving stations already operating in the public areas of the capital of Jerusalem. The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Lion, the founder and CEO of Cross River Mr. Gilles Gade, Uriel Goldberg, Director of Communications and External Relations at Cross River, MDA's Jerusalem District Director, Ori Shaham, CEO of  Israeli Friends of MDA Association, Orly Ariel, and other honorable guests.

The current donation is a continuation of the company's collaboration with the Jerusalem Municipality for the installation of Smart defibrillator stations across the city. About a year ago, in preparation for the Tishrei holidays, Cross River, which employs about 180 workers in Jerusalem, in collaboration with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Mr. Moshe Greenberg and other donors recruited by the Israeli Friends of MDA Association and the Jerusalem Municipality, donated 600 defibrillator devices to be placed in synagogues in the capital.

The administration of an electric shock within 3-5 minutes from the beginning of the cardiac arrest can increase survival rates by dozens of percent. For every 60 seconds that a person in cardiac arrest goes without treatment the chance of survival decreases by 7% to 10%, and the faster the electric shock is given, the higher the chance of resuming the patient's heart activity, MDA explains. The use of MDA's defibrillators has already proved to safe lives across Israel.  Automated external defibrillators are easy to use and require no prior medical knowledge. The AED device administers an electric shock if needed, dictates the rate of resuscitation, and provides clear audio and visual operating instructions. The defibrillator is connected to MDA's 101 emergency call center, with the device operator receiving additional instructions from the medics and paramedics at the call center, and simultaneously enabling the MDA teams to receive details about the patient while they're on the way to the scene.

CEO of Israeli Friends of MDA Association Orly Ariel: "On behalf of Magen David Adom please accept our deepest gratitude for this honorable and moving donation, which will significantly improve the service provided to the residents of the city of Jerusalem and the surrounding area, and will help save lives in the public areas. We are grateful to Mr. Gilles Gade, a long-time MDA donor for his outstanding and continues support to the people of Israel. This donation is a collaboration between MDA and the Jerusalem Municipality aiming to improve the services provided to the residents of Jerusalem"

"As a paramedic and an MDA volunteer, I know firsthand the importance of the right equipment in critical moments," said Gilles Gade, founder and CEO of Cross River. "Cross River's continuous partnership with MDA for the purchase of smart AED stations will save many lives thus supporting the residents of Jerusalem for many years to come"

Mayor of Jerusalem Moshe Lion: "This contribution is of great significance to the residents of Jerusalem and a true lifesaver. The project of placing defibrillators in the synagogues across the capital, has already proven itself, and because of it, many lives were saved. I wish to thank Mr. Gilles Gade and MDA for this cooperation and life –saving donation for the residents of Jerusalem."

MDA's Director General Eli Bin: "The project of placing defibrillators in public places proves itself time and time again during an emergency, and it becomes a trump card that literally saves lives. The more devices we place throughout the country-the greater access the public can have to defibrillators, essential, professional and significant devices which can turn a tragedy into a miracle. I would like to thank our partners in this blessed project, led by Mr. Gilles Gade, founder and CEO of Cross River - for his continuous support and contribution to the Magen David Adom family and for the benefit of the people of Israel."

This article was written in cooperation with MDA

