The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Special Content

A partnership of Ono Academic College's study of Ethiopian Jewry and the University of Gondar

Interview with Rabbi Dr. Sharon Shalom

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 5, 2023 13:30
(photo credit: Courtesy)
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Rabbi Dr. Sharon Shalom, head of the International Center for the Study of Ethiopian Jewry,  speaks candidly, clearly, and to the point. “Our purpose,” says Shalom, “is not to prove that the members of the Ethiopian Jewish community are really Jewish – because the Jews of Ethiopia are Jewish! We do not deal with issues relating to the color of one’s skin or other matters regarding external identification. Rather, we are dealing with identity.” 

Elaborating on the differences between identification (Hebrew: zihuy) and identity (zehut), Shalom explains that identification refers to how society views a person via their external characteristics and features, such as the color of their skin. Identity, on the other hand, refers to the individual’s own life story, experiences, and memories.

The primary activities of the Center, says Shalom, are in uncovering the traditions and treasures of Ethiopian Jewry. “These are traditions that the Jewish people forgot, and we are accepting these traditions for the Ethiopian community.”

The International Center for the Study of Ethiopian Jewry has been active in organizing and participating in recent conferences about Ethiopian Jewry. In September, the Center held an international conference in Jerusalem and hosted researchers and professors from Ethiopia for the first time. Following the successful meeting, the Ethiopian guests invited Shalom and the members of the Center to a conference that was held in Gondar several weeks ago. Shalom calls the conference in Gondar “historic” and adds that the University of Gondar announced the establishment of a center at the university that will study the Jews of Ethiopia and will be operated with the assistance of the International Center for the Study of Ethiopian Jewry. “This shows that the Jews of Ethiopia are an important part of the culture and history of Ethiopia,” he says. 

Sharon Shalom (Credit: Sasson Tiram)Sharon Shalom (Credit: Sasson Tiram)

At the Gondar conference, Shalom and University of Gondar staff discussed a number of areas of cooperation that will soon be taking place, including exchange programs between Ono and Gondar that will bring students and lecturers to each institution, as well as research partnerships between Ono and Gondar. In addition, the Center and the University of Gondar are currently preparing a research journal. 

Shalom and members of the Center recently returned from a visit to Brandeis University in Waltham, MA, for the opening of the first English-language curriculum on Ethiopian Jewry. During his visit, Shalom met with Brandeis President Ronald D. Liebowitz. “When American college students learn about Ethiopian Jewry in Israel, they will learn about the meaning of keeping traditions for 3,000 years,” says Shalom. “Zionism means abandoning your village and walking through the desert to reach Jerusalem. Many Jews in the United States helped Ethiopian Jews. We have created a curriculum for American Jewish high schools about Ethiopian Jewry that highlights issues relevant to American youth. We are giving back to them.” The Center has also held conferences in conjunction with the Zalman Shazar Center and the Aleh B’Tamar organization, which promotes the Yemenite Jewish heritage. 

Shalom, who has headed the Center since its inception in 2019, points out that the location of the Center on the campus of Ono Academic College in Kiryat Ono was not happenstance. “Ono Academic College, by its very nature, is a multicultural academic institution – not just in speech but in deed. Today, Ono is Israel’s largest college with 20,000 students, half representing the first generation in their families in academia. Of our 20,000 students, 4,000 (20%) are Arab-Israeli students, 800 are of Ethiopian descent, and 4,500 are ultra-Orthodox.”

At Ono, multiculturalism is a guiding principle reflected in the makeup of the student body as well as the academic and administrative staff. Population segments that are underrepresented in Israeli higher education institutions find their home at Ono: Arabs, Druze, students of Ethiopian descent, ultra-Orthodox and all others. 

The various conferences and numerous activities conducted by the Center, says Shalom, are providing both the rabbinic world and the world of scholarly research with a new language and paradigm for understanding and appreciating the Jews of Ethiopia. “We are creating a new language,” he concludes, “and through this language, we can connect not only with Ethiopia, but with the world, so that it can benefit from the beauty and treasures of Ethiopian Jewry.”

This article was written in cooperation with Ono Academic College

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
3

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
4

Polish police say they ruled out that Julia Wendel is Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann
5

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by